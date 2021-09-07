Corsair PSU Chirping

Dicehunter
n00b
- Joined
- Sep 7, 2021
- Messages
- 3
Currently I have a Corsair RMi 1000w, It's fully stable but over the last year it's been making an odd chirping sound, Like a small tweeting bird is trapped in the PSU XD
It's feint but it has slowly been getting louder over the year, What could this be ? I do not have any after market cables and this sound is at idle as well as load.
