Corsair PSU Chirping

D

Dicehunter

n00b
Joined
Sep 7, 2021
Messages
3
Currently I have a Corsair RMi 1000w, It's fully stable but over the last year it's been making an odd chirping sound, Like a small tweeting bird is trapped in the PSU XD

It's feint but it has slowly been getting louder over the year, What could this be ? I do not have any after market cables and this sound is at idle as well as load.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
31,156
stick something in the fan to stop it, if the noise stops, its the fan. if not, its one of the components inside. you can either keep living with it or try to rma but it will probably not be labeled a defect.
welcome to [H] btw.
 
D

Dicehunter

n00b
Joined
Sep 7, 2021
Messages
3
pendragon1 said:
stick something in the fan to stop it, if the noise stops, its the fan. if not, its one of the components inside. you can either keep living with it or try to rma but it will probably not be labeled a defect.
welcome to [H] btw.
Click to expand...

Appreciated thank you :)

The fan is not spinning so looks like it's the electricals.
 
D

Dicehunter

n00b
Joined
Sep 7, 2021
Messages
3
pendragon1 said:
its prob coil whine or inductor noise, normally its just under load. you could inquire with them about rma.
Click to expand...

Thing is it's not just under load it's also at idle and getting louder, As to an RMA... I annoyingly don't have the proof of purchase anymore and Corsair have said without that an RMA is a no go.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
31,156
Dicehunter said:
Thing is it's not just under load it's also at idle and getting louder, As to an RMA... I annoyingly don't have the proof of purchase anymore and Corsair have said without that an RMA is a no go.
Click to expand...
i know, you said that, hence: "normally its just under load". well, i guess you get to live with it then. move your tower further away.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top