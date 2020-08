Corsair 1000D Parts Availability

Has anyone else noticed that the accessory parts for the Corsair 1000D have essentially been made of unobtanium for all of 2020 thus far?I've been looking for part CC-8900160 (8x top fan bracket) and CC-8900174 (1000D accessory kit) for almost 9 months now without luck.Has anyone seen them anywhere? I am starting to wonder if they will ever come back in stock.It's a bit frustrating.