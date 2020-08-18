Corsair 1000D Parts Availability

Zarathustra[H]
Has anyone else noticed that the accessory parts for the Corsair 1000D have essentially been made of unobtanium for all of 2020 thus far?
I've been looking for part CC-8900160 (8x top fan bracket) and CC-8900174 (1000D accessory kit) for almost 9 months now without luck.
Has anyone seen them anywhere? I am starting to wonder if they will ever come back in stock.
It's a bit frustrating.
