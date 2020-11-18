Correct sequence for using 2x NVME in RAID

kidstechno3

Jun 29, 2016
Had an old Z370 board that I got this working on but honestly can't remember how, moved to an X570 and my current setup is:

1TB SSD for Windows Install
Regular 2TB HDD
2x 1TB NVME

Before, I was able to have my 1TB SSD for Windows boot, 2TB HDD for whatever, and then converted my 2x NVME into RAID0 for games.

However, on my new board - whenever I enable RAID and reboot to get access to the AMD Raid utility, my SATA1/2 drives stop showing. Switch back to AHCI and reboot and they work fine.

What's the correct order of this to get this working how I want?
 
