Correct sequence for using 2x NVME in RAID

Had an old Z370 board that I got this working on but honestly can't remember how, moved to an X570 and my current setup is:



1TB SSD for Windows Install

Regular 2TB HDD

2x 1TB NVME



Before, I was able to have my 1TB SSD for Windows boot, 2TB HDD for whatever, and then converted my 2x NVME into RAID0 for games.



However, on my new board - whenever I enable RAID and reboot to get access to the AMD Raid utility, my SATA1/2 drives stop showing. Switch back to AHCI and reboot and they work fine.



What's the correct order of this to get this working how I want?