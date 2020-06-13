Coreteks talks Traversal Coprocessors

When he say's "I don't think anyone would go so far to pull a lie" - has he ever met the internet?All the other stuff he talks about would be crazy. I was gonna ask 'what about PhysX', but then speak of the devil. Would be cool to see that utilized with Ray Tracing both heavily in a title.I'm not sold on his controller idea - at all. They already have that. The SHIELD TV. Everything he said could just be done on the current SHIELD TV (including the cheaper vape pen model). Along with Netflix and stuff that apparently wouldn't be in this controller. I guess I could see it being a SHIELD TV v2 (or 3 depending on how you count the 2019 models) - but I don't know - not such a radical reimagining 1 year after a just released 'new' one. And again, how would navigate apps - so it would have to do Geforce Now only unless entire Android TV OS session is cloud hosted. Doesn't fit neatly in my mind at all. Messing with my vibe.The VR thing is too out of left field for me to have an opinion on one way or another lol I wouldn't like OLED though. Burn in will always be a concern, no matter how rare or unlikely. Micro LED would be better, sacrifice to black levels aside. This part of the debate is highly subjective though.