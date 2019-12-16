Core X5 Thermaltake

Discussion in 'Cases & Case Modding' started by Bae Tard, Dec 16, 2019 at 2:12 PM.

  1. Dec 16, 2019 at 2:12 PM #1
    Bae Tard

    Bae Tard n00b

    Messages:
    7
    Joined:
    Dec 11, 2019
    Hello,

    I am wondering how other owners dealt with the poor cable management options and which way to have the fans that mount on the side.

    Currently. I have (2x) 200mm on top blowing out, a 200mm in the front pulling in, and 140 radiator mounted in the rear blowing out and 3 fans on the side pulling in. Once the side panels go on the fans on the side won't seem to do much except look cool.

    I plan on replacing the (2x) 200 on top with (6x) 120 RGB fans.

    Anyways, this is how it is so far. Any feedback would be appreciated.

    Thanks

     
    Bae Tard, Dec 16, 2019 at 2:12 PM
    Bae Tard, Dec 16, 2019 at 2:12 PM
    #1
  2. Dec 16, 2019 at 5:19 PM #2
    RazorWind

    RazorWind 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,317
    Joined:
    Feb 11, 2001
    Is there no vent in the side panel right there where the fans are?

    Regarding your cable management question, I would group the cables by where they go, and then bundle them together. For instance, you have several that go to the bottom edge of the motherboard that are just kind of haphazardly run through the hole above the fans. If you bundle those together, they'll look a lot less disheveled.
     
    RazorWind, Dec 16, 2019 at 5:19 PM
    RazorWind, Dec 16, 2019 at 5:19 PM
    #2
  3. Dec 17, 2019 at 12:57 AM #3
    Bae Tard

    Bae Tard n00b

    Messages:
    7
    Joined:
    Dec 11, 2019

    Thanks.

    I am going to get something to wrap the cables in and see what I can come up with. Cable management has never been my strong suit. :)

    There isn't any vent in the side panel. The side panel is tempered glass. The side panels they list on Thermaltakes site for the Core x5 replacements are wrong. These are the ones the case came with.

    https://www.ttstoreusa.com/product/x71x31f31-tempered-glass-upgrade-panel/


    My plan to put 6 up top as been delayed. I found you can fit (2x) 120 in front if you drill some holes. So now I will be short one fan. The manual shows fitting 3x 120's in front but that is not possible because of the 5 1/4 bays.

     
    Bae Tard, Dec 17, 2019 at 12:57 AM
    Bae Tard, Dec 17, 2019 at 12:57 AM
    #3
  4. Dec 17, 2019 at 10:22 AM #4
    RazorWind

    RazorWind 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,317
    Joined:
    Feb 11, 2001
    Can you remove the 5 1/4" bay? On some cases, it comes out.
     
    RazorWind, Dec 17, 2019 at 10:22 AM
    RazorWind, Dec 17, 2019 at 10:22 AM
    #4
  5. Dec 18, 2019 at 6:07 PM #5
    Bae Tard

    Bae Tard n00b

    Messages:
    7
    Joined:
    Dec 11, 2019
    Yes it looks like the slots that you remove when you add something to the 5 1/4 bay are such it allows for fans to mount. I think though I will stay with 2x fans in front along with the optical drive. Even though I rarely use it. Some times I still burn audio CD's for my hooptie.
     
    Bae Tard, Dec 18, 2019 at 6:07 PM
    Bae Tard, Dec 18, 2019 at 6:07 PM
    #5