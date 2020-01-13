Core i9-10990XE 22-core Processor

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 13, 2020 at 7:22 PM.

  1. Jan 13, 2020 at 7:22 PM #1
    erek

    erek [H]ardness Supreme

    Wonder if it's 5.0 GHz all-core? 380W seems excessive!

    "Referenced as Core i9-10990XE in straight-up CPU-Z screenshots, the processor is based on the "Cascade Lake-X" microarchitecture, and has the same I/O as the i9-10980XE, looking at the instruction sets featured. It has 22 cores and HyperThreading enables 44 threads. Cache hierarchy and balance are characteristic of "Cascade Lake," with 1 MB of dedicated L2 cache per core, and 30.25 MB of shared L3 cache. The I/O is likely identical to the i9-10980XE as that's a function of the platform and the socket. What's more interesting are the clock-speeds. The name-string of the engineering sample references a nominal clock-speed of 4.00 GHz, and in the screenshot, the chip is shown running at 5.00 GHz (at least on one core). There's also a performance benchmark to go with the leak, possibly CineBench R20 nT. Here, the i9-10990XE is shown scoring 14,005 points, which is in the same ballpark as the 24-core Ryzen Threadripper 3960X."

    od3Ts9YZQ3rTqcEm.jpg

    https://www.techpowerup.com/262915/core-i9-10990xe-22-core-processor-last-gasp-of-the-x299-platform
     
  2. Jan 13, 2020 at 7:32 PM #2
    DF-1

    DF-1 2[H]4U

    just remember: thats 380 watts at 4ghz base.
     
  3. Jan 13, 2020 at 7:46 PM #3
    Zarathustra[H]

    Zarathustra[H] Official Forum Curmudgeon

    Jesus. They are going to have to break out the refrigerator again...
     
  4. Jan 13, 2020 at 7:54 PM #4
    Skull_Angel

    Skull_Angel [H]ard|Gawd

    Ok, so gonna need 3x 360 (fat) rads, 12mm tubing and fittings, dual-pump (running at 80% speed), and at least 9x high-static pressure fans to get the most out of this sucker for standard intended use, huh? Hahaha

    I understand companies sticking to Intel because name recognition, but with IPC being equal at workloads that these high-core count CPUs will actually see, wouldn't AMD's thermals (being 7nm) be a big advantage?

    Sorry, just having too much fun poking at Intel for scrambling to play catch up.
     
  5. Jan 13, 2020 at 8:36 PM #5
    purple_monster

    purple_monster Gawd

