core 0x24's and a bit more

Wow, some of these cores have been really hammering my Turing GPU's. I've recently done an upgrade and replaced my HTPC GPU with an Ampere but I tell ya during the challenge in January it was indeed another challenge for me. The 'more' in the title is an issue I was facing during the challenge on my Server which is running a Ventus RTX 2060. It would run a WU then get to 99.99% and not finish unless I paused the WU for a bit and then resumed. THEN it would go into the WU queue and sit there while the next one started. These would build up for awhile before slowly being sent so not getting the QRB. Not only that but all the sent WU's were listed as 'clean up' and I had dozens of them in the list. This was a huge hassle as I hafta sleep once in awhile so some WU's were stalled at 99.99% until i got to it again the next day. This cost us alot of PPD and I've since stopped FAH on the Server (but still WCG) . I've got a 3080-12GB in my main now which I can bring to bear if not in use and it's snowing again today so I can fold on Phantom Zone rig until it warms up but I'll probably have to gear down in a few weeks. They're calling for a higher than normal summer this year up here. Anyone else have the 99.99% stall issue?