core 0x24's and a bit more

T

Toconator

Gawd
Jul 8, 2005
827
Wow, some of these cores have been really hammering my Turing GPU's. I've recently done an upgrade and replaced my HTPC GPU with an Ampere but I tell ya during the challenge in January it was indeed another challenge for me. The 'more' in the title is an issue I was facing during the challenge on my Server which is running a Ventus RTX 2060. It would run a WU then get to 99.99% and not finish unless I paused the WU for a bit and then resumed. THEN it would go into the WU queue and sit there while the next one started. These would build up for awhile before slowly being sent so not getting the QRB. Not only that but all the sent WU's were listed as 'clean up' and I had dozens of them in the list. This was a huge hassle as I hafta sleep once in awhile so some WU's were stalled at 99.99% until i got to it again the next day. This cost us alot of PPD and I've since stopped FAH on the Server (but still WCG) . I've got a 3080-12GB in my main now which I can bring to bear if not in use and it's snowing again today so I can fold on Phantom Zone rig until it warms up but I'll probably have to gear down in a few weeks. They're calling for a higher than normal summer this year up here. Anyone else have the 99.99% stall issue?
 
What FAH client version are you running?
8.4.9 has been really stable overall in both Windows and Linux.

These modern GPU work units do use a lot of CPU at the beginning, checkpoints, and at the very end - all of which will take more than a few minutes each on an i7 3770K, and only 8GB RAM isn't enough for some of them. (looking at your sig)
I had an older system under Windows 10 with an AMD A10-4655M that would take upwards of 10-15 minutes at the beginning and 5-10 minutes at the end of each GPU work unit, and it was paired with only 8GB RAM that quickly ran out depending on the work unit.

Upgraded it to 16GB RAM and sure enough some of the work units ballooned the RAM usage beyond 10-11GB for the work unit itself, which as I kept monitoring these newer work units I found that it isn't uncommon in Windows.
With only 8GB RAM it was digging heavily into virtual memory (SATA SSD) for the bigger work units and slowing down the above tasks, so the RAM upgrade was mandatory. (seems like 16GB is the new minimum for everything these days)

I tried this with both a GTX 1650 and a RTX 5070 Ti and the behavior was the exact same with it acting like it was stalled out at the beginning and end of each GPU work unit, but after waiting long enough the CPU processing would finish and the GPU would start to fold proper or would send back the completed work unit.
 
Alrighty that's a bit of help. Unfortunately Windows Home Server will not recognize over 8 GB of RAM, some kind of cap they inserted into 2008R2 which it's based on. It wasn't just a 15 min time thing tho. WU's would sit in the queue, sometimes 2 or 3 of them and would not send until I paused the current WU hung at 99.99% and resumed. The currrent WU would go into "finishing' mode and 1, sometimes 2 of the already finished ones in the queue would send. It was the weirdest thing and cost us the QRB as they were finished many hours before sent. Not to mention the extra babysitting I had to do during the race. Things seem to be on the upswing for me here after some bleak years so maybe a complete Server upgrade will be in the works without a ridiculous 8 GB limit. It'll be a ton of work but it is overdue I suppose. In the meantime it'll be WCG on the Server for now and a bit of folding on a couple other rigs until it warms up here. We're forecasted for a hotter than usual summer but it snowed again yesterday so we're good for awhile ;)

edit: I tried both clients but switched back to 7 as I prefer the UI
 
Yikes, I see what you are saying and wasn't aware of that RAM limitation on WHS2011, but you are right, it is definitely a real limitation to that OS.
I'm guessing at this point that some of the FAH client code that allows work units to finish and/or be sent might be too new or unsupported for WHS2011, which appears to have gone EOL nearly 9 years ago.

I agree with you that the upgrade is probably necessary at this point, and I definitely understand not wanting to do so after so many bleak years - this decade has been very unkind.
I would imagine if you go with any newer Windows Server or Linux operating system that you will have much better luck with the client functionality, and both 7.X and 8.X clients are supported for both.

Just make sure to go with a newer Linux distro in the last few years, as the older (probably now EOL) distros don't have the newer glibc version to support the 0x24 work units, and will only support 0x23 or older.
It might be worth a try to join the FAH Discord chat, there are quite a few individuals who might be able to give some pointers in the #Support channel for WHS2011 or why the client is behaving the way it is.
 
One of the reasons I moved from openSUSE for my media/file server is because of the version of gcc it was using. At the time it was openSUSE Leap because I didn't want a rolling release distro and there had been some issues with Tumbleweed. However, since I had that older gcc issue and I'd been running Manjaro on my main system for a while I decided to swap from openSUSE to Manjaro on the server and it's been fine for me. There have been a few issues here and there I didn't have with openSUSE but most of them have been resolved easily enough.

If you decide to go Linux for your server (which I would recommend) just do a bit of reading up. It's quite a bit different than it used to be. As I said, there was a time I wouldn't touch a rolling release for my server but I have no issues with it now.
 
I was considering Ubuntu LTS and actually have a few of the last major releases in ISO but haven't tried a Linux distro in almost 20 years. Not saying I won't try Linux of some flavor but have been running Windows Server since NT4.0 and did some chapters of MCSE on it. Then I had Server 2000, 2003 , the first Win Home Server then the second. I've also set up several Server 2003 systems and a couple 2008's back in the day but have left all those clients behind when I moved to another province. I'm just so used to Windows Server it's like pulling teeth to switch but I might do it. Maybe I should try out a distro or 2 in a VM and poke around a bit. Thx for the input boys.
 
If you must go with Microsoft, Windows Server 2022 has been really stable overall and is leaps and bounds over Server 2008 R2 (which I liked).
Good luck!
 
I mean if you're going to try Linux and are unfamiliar with it, Ubuntu is quite similar in how it operates to Windows. So ya, by all means spin it up in a VM and poke it a bit. Get a feel for it. If you have any question, by all means :)
 
Thx Holdolin
 
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS was dead simple to get to fold on the CPU and a SINGLE GPU. I tried 2 GPU, but initially had no success, and gave up. A cheap TPM addon board later, I was on Win 11 home and dual GPU worked just fine.
 
