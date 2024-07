I don't normally run F@H on CPUs except during things like the event in January. I'll run BOINC stuff on them from time to time, mostly when a little extra heat is nice.



The 6750xt was the main reason I stopped running F@H. A year ago it was getting 3.2 million PPD+ and by the time of the competition in January it was only doing 1.1-2.0 million at best. I'd get an occasional work unit which would hit 2.5 but the PPD compared to what I was getting just wasn't there so I moved to BOINC projects. It's not always about the points but there does come a time when I don't see a reason to crunch when the PPD drops so much. With everything I had running in January the PPD should have been 4.5-5.0 million. I'm well aware there are differences between work units and projects but a reduction of that magnitude was too much and basically pissed me off.



As of right now any DC projects are hit and miss with me depending on the weather. The other day it was 80F+ without anything crunching so I had it shut down. At the moment it's 76F with GPUs and CPUs running and the extra heat is welcome.