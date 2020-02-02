cooling GPU VRMs

ASUS STRIX GTX 970 DirectCU II OC Specs NVIDIA GM204, 1253 MHz, 1664 Cores, 104 TMUs, 56 ROPs, 4096 MB GDDR5, 1753 MHz, 256 bit

Is this the card in question?Some VRM designs have thermal protection built into them, where the VRM will totally shut down if it gets too hot. Usually, it's the ones that use power stages that have this, as opposed to discrete FETs like that card, but it's not unheard of for some cards to have a discrete sensor on the board nearby. The Radeon 290X is like this, for instance.I suggest you aim a fan at the VRM and see if that makes a difference. One thing to note is that on some designs, the FET gates are driven using pretty much straight 12V from the power supply, and if your power supply doesn't supply twelve actual volts, the FETs will run very hot. If the voltage drops low enough, down into the mid 11s in my experience, it can even become effectively uncoolable, sometimes leading to damage. Thus, I would also suggest that you check the supply voltage to the PCI-E connector on the card while it's running a game and see what kind of voltage you're actually getting.