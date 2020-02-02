cooling GPU VRMs

Card in question is a Asus 970GTX Strix. The stock fan cooler is removed, cooling the GPU with an old swiftech MCW60. It's a dinosaur of a water block, but it does the job. Highest temp I saw overclocked was 50C.
However, this card doesn't overclock worth beans. Memory is nothing and if I want stability it means less than a 100Mhz boost on the core with voltage increase. Thing is I don't get artifacting....it just shits the bed and gives me a blank screen.
So it dawned on me the other day. The VRMs only have a small heatsink on them that came stock and without the stock cooler NO fan.
Think this is my issue? Any suggestions to cooling them if it could be?
However, this card doesn't overclock worth beans. Memory is nothing and if I want stability it means less than a 100Mhz boost on the core with voltage increase. Thing is I don't get artifacting....it just shits the bed and gives me a blank screen.
So it dawned on me the other day. The VRMs only have a small heatsink on them that came stock and without the stock cooler NO fan.
Think this is my issue? Any suggestions to cooling them if it could be?