cooling GPU VRMs

Card in question is a Asus 970GTX Strix. The stock fan cooler is removed, cooling the GPU with an old swiftech MCW60. It's a dinosaur of a water block, but it does the job. Highest temp I saw overclocked was 50C.

However, this card doesn't overclock worth beans. Memory is nothing and if I want stability it means less than a 100Mhz boost on the core with voltage increase. Thing is I don't get artifacting....it just shits the bed and gives me a blank screen.

So it dawned on me the other day. The VRMs only have a small heatsink on them that came stock and without the stock cooler NO fan.

Think this is my issue? Any suggestions to cooling them if it could be?
 
Is this the card in question?
ASUS STRIX GTX 970 DirectCU II OC Specs

NVIDIA GM204, 1253 MHz, 1664 Cores, 104 TMUs, 56 ROPs, 4096 MB GDDR5, 1753 MHz, 256 bit
Some VRM designs have thermal protection built into them, where the VRM will totally shut down if it gets too hot. Usually, it's the ones that use power stages that have this, as opposed to discrete FETs like that card, but it's not unheard of for some cards to have a discrete sensor on the board nearby. The Radeon 290X is like this, for instance.

I suggest you aim a fan at the VRM and see if that makes a difference. One thing to note is that on some designs, the FET gates are driven using pretty much straight 12V from the power supply, and if your power supply doesn't supply twelve actual volts, the FETs will run very hot. If the voltage drops low enough, down into the mid 11s in my experience, it can even become effectively uncoolable, sometimes leading to damage. Thus, I would also suggest that you check the supply voltage to the PCI-E connector on the card while it's running a game and see what kind of voltage you're actually getting.
 
i have a few pics i can upload once get a chance spoiler i used thermo grizzly and 0.5m copper shims on ever vram chip and the arctic extreme 5 aftermarket cooler, it was hilariously chill, if the sensors are to be believed the core was 45C under load and it was one i had to do the "Bake" to fix artifacting.
 
