Cooling for a simple case?

Hi.

I got this for a cheap HTPC build.

https://aerocool.io/product/bolt-mini-tempered-glass/

The front intake is not great, a small vented section on one side.

wjDPXKp.png

Could the top fan slots be used for intake or is that a no no?

With the front intake being next to useless, if I put a single 120mm at the top and an exhaust at the rear to keep neutral pressure, would that suffice or anything else worth trying?

Ryzen 3200G with no dedicated GPU and a single SSD.

Thank you.
 
