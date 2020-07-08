Cooling for a simple case?

Hi.I got this for a cheap HTPC build.The front intake is not great, a small vented section on one side.Could the top fan slots be used for intake or is that a no no?With the front intake being next to useless, if I put a single 120mm at the top and an exhaust at the rear to keep neutral pressure, would that suffice or anything else worth trying?Ryzen 3200G with no dedicated GPU and a single SSD.Thank you.