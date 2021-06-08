Cooling advice needed please - 5900x/3090 system

Case - Lian Li Lancool II Mesh



Fans - 3 120mm fans in front bringing air in, 1 140mm fan on top taking air out (could add a second), 1 120mm fan behind CPU taking air out



CPU - Ryzen 5900x with Noctua DH15 (single fan offset heatsink model) - considering going AIO (Artic Freezer II 240 rad mounted on top)



GPU - Zotac Trinity 3090





Here is my issue since adding the Zotac (was using a 3080 FE) my GPU temp while gaming is always high 70s and has hit as high as 82 (used to be just over 60 with the 3080 and my friend has a 3090 FE that never cracks 68 and his case is smaller than mine with less fans). Fan curve has been adjusted in Afterburner to try and cool it down which keeps it at these temps but holy frack is the Zotac loud at roughly 70%. I sit 2 feet from the PC so this is really annoying.



I know that water cooling the Zotac would be the best choice but that is a hefty expense and frankly I am afraid I would brick the card plus I have never done water cooling before and there doesn't seem to be an AIO GPU solution, I think.



So my question is the case allows for 2 120mm fans to be placed at the bottom above the PSU area and you could have them blow into the case right on to the GPU fans.



Would this help at all I mean the fan noise at idle is fine from all aspects but once I am gaming that Zotac is annoying.



And yes I know that the GPU temps are well within the limits but I would love for it to be cooler. I am happy with the card and the performance of the system but would like to quiet it down some if I can.



TIA