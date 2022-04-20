Cooling acting weird --- Performance degraded

Hello,

I have a Cooler H100i with a 9700k that was running stable at 4.9 OC with AVX offset of 1 with idle temps around 35-40c and during a heavy task such as H265 Software I was around 87-93C with rarely seeing a CPU throttle. Then, we moved and my IDLE temps are 40 to 45C (With even lower room temp 23 to 21C) and my encoding temps are above 90C and I am now seeing some throttle.



Secondly, when the CPU is standing up the problem is way worse (I can reach 90C temps in just a few seconds), while it is on it's side, it can take a minute to reach 90C while encoding. Lastly, doing normal browsing / Mundante task / ETC appears to be the same, I don't notice that the FANs speed up at all ...



In my original set up I had to use Washers behind the MB to really get good contact with the CPU.



I checked the washers, there's still in place and I can see no movement on CPU, but moving the case sideways suggest that there might be some movement, so I reseated/readjusted the washers, but I have the same results. Finally, I noticed a little bit of a sound coming from the water pump (I disconnected the fans to see if the noise was removed and it was not).



Do you think that my cooler is now partially broken affecting it's performance?