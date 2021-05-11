Coolermaster GeminII S524 CPU cooler equivalent?

I'm building a new PC and want it equivalent to my current one, just with next-gen parts. ie. The particular ASUS motherboard is 2 generations newer. Same with CPU, etc.
My favorite CPU cooler doesn't seem to be available anymore.
https://www.coolermaster.com/catalog/coolers/cpu-air-coolers/geminii-s524-v2/
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00UOIK3FU/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_B11Q315DA98YW7HWX1VB
I'm looking for an equivalent replacement. It's not a SFF, so it doesn't need to be one of those horizontal coolers that hug the motherboard. I'd prefer a 120mm fan, and quiet.
Recommendations for something like this?
