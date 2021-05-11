Coolermaster GeminII S524 CPU cooler equivalent?

V

Valnar

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 3, 2001
Messages
3,314
I'm building a new PC and want it equivalent to my current one, just with next-gen parts. ie. The particular ASUS motherboard is 2 generations newer. Same with CPU, etc.

My favorite CPU cooler doesn't seem to be available anymore.
https://www.coolermaster.com/catalog/coolers/cpu-air-coolers/geminii-s524-v2/
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00UOIK3FU/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_B11Q315DA98YW7HWX1VB

I'm looking for an equivalent replacement. It's not a SFF, so it doesn't need to be one of those horizontal coolers that hug the motherboard. I'd prefer a 120mm fan, and quiet.

Recommendations for something like this?

41adWGFFK0L._AC_SX466_.jpg
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
28,077
If you want the top down cooler, I'd look at something like the Noctua NH-L12S or the NH-U12A for a tower style.
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
28,077
V

Valnar

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 3, 2001
Messages
3,314
It's the height above the motherboard I liked with the Coolermaster. I think the Noctua will work, especially if I can swap out the 120mm fan for a standard height.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
27,195
Valnar said:
It's the height above the motherboard I liked with the Coolermaster. I think the Noctua will work, especially if I can swap out the 120mm fan for a standard height.
Click to expand...
whats the reason behind this vs a regular tower cooler?
 
V

Valnar

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 3, 2001
Messages
3,314
pendragon1 said:
whats the reason behind this vs a regular tower cooler?
Click to expand...

My case, and preference. Micro-ATX board and equivalent case. Some of those towers just barely scratch the side panel. Others may work. Who knows, but I'm tired of playing that game when I order something. I found what works, and will stick with it.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
27,195
Valnar said:
My case, and preference. Micro-ATX board and equivalent case. Some of those towers just barely scratch the side panel. Others may work. Who knows, but I'm tired of playing that game when I order something. I found what works, and will stick with it.
Click to expand...
ah, i see. the "not sff" had me thinking a regular size tower.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top