Coolermaster GeminII S524 CPU cooler equivalent?

I'm building a new PC and want it equivalent to my current one, just with next-gen parts. ie. The particular ASUS motherboard is 2 generations newer. Same with CPU, etc.My favorite CPU cooler doesn't seem to be available anymore.I'm looking for an equivalent replacement. It's not a SFF, so it doesn't need to be one of those horizontal coolers that hug the motherboard. I'd prefer a 120mm fan, and quiet.Recommendations for something like this?