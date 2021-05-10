Converting 240v to 120v lighting

ruskiantonov
Hello, new to the forum, hoping I can get some help.
I bought a 220-240v led light that I need converting to 120v.
I can’t get a 120v version as they don’t make them for the US market, hope I can do some DIY alterations to make them work.
Pardon my lack of wordage around this stuff, the main line is connected to a TDK varistor 3225 K275; is this what’s regulating the power to the LED panel? Can I just replace this with the appropriate resistor to be compatible with 120v input?
I’ve attached some images, maybe they can help!
