Converting 240v to 120v lighting

Is this light an AliExpress chineseium special? Because it ticks all of the marks of being a crap dangerous fire hazard. It honestly needs to be thrown in the trash. The first problem with it is the mains wires going through the heatsink and doing a 90 degree turn across the sharp metal and PCB. It's shitty aluminum core wire with some horrific looking insulation you'd find on cheap christmas lights at dollar tree. That insulation is going to cook and crack apart, eventually exposing the mains directly to the aluminum heatsink and make the whole light live at mains voltage at minimum, or cause a fire at worst. Since that part is not fused and doesn't even appear to be grounded, the mains will just think its a heavy load and burn your house down.



The second problem is that if that's how the light came to you, it's an electrocution hazard. There's no galvanic isolation between the mains and the LEDs, making the whole circuit board a death trap. You have high voltage rectified mains on the surface of the PCB just waiting to kill someone.



And the third is that the PCB has virtually zero isolation for the high voltage DC. There's a zero ohm link slapped right on top of the ground return line for the LEDs, with the only thing between being the microns thick conformal coating on the trace.



Don't bother trying to get this light working, it's a death trap, toss it in the trash where it belongs. If you need an LED work light, go down to Walmart and buy one, they're cheap enough. I saw one on sale last week for $40 and you can be assured it's not going to be a death trap, and properly designed to work on 120v mains. If that's too expensive for you, then get one of the long low voltage DC strips instead. You can get 4 foot long 12v DC LED lights for cheap on AliExpress, Ebay, Banggood, etc. and you don't have to worry about killing yourself or burning your house down.







It's not possible to convert this light to 120v operation, changing the current to the LEDs won't change that. When laying out a LED light module to operate directly on AC mains, you have to decide what voltage you want to run it on, because you need so many LEDs to make up the mains RMS voltage. In this LED module, it has two strings of 9 LED packages, with I'm guessing 8 chip LED modules to make up the ~320v RMS DC coming off the bridge rectifier. If you power this LED light with 120v, you'll get an RMS about 170v DC, which is only about half the voltage you need to run the light. No amount of component shuffling on the linear regulation is going to make this light work because of the lack of voltage.



To get this light to work on 120v, you'd have to carve up traces and rewire the entire circuit, not really something you want to do on something operating at mains voltage. Or you'd have to use a voltage doubler. But this light is so dangerous that it just needs to be thrown away.