Convert chromebook to linux rig? (if you hate angry avoid me)

i own an acer chromebook 15 cb3-532. I am beyond fed up with stasi/google's bullshit. I don't like the dependency this thing has on the play store. i don't like how inherently insecure it (the play store) is. i don't like google. i don't like sergei brin. i don't like larry page. i don't like their smug attitudes, i don't like their behavior, i don't like their motives, i don't like them as human beings, and i don't like their faces. i sure as fuck don't like being told that i have to surrender my phone number because of google's bullshit concerns over "suspicious activity." i don't care if it's a phyrric loss (i.e., that they already know everything about me already, and know damned well what my phone number is). if they legitimately gave a fuck about what's suspicious, their whole business model would be obselete.

Does anyone know a relatively easy way to convert this thing into a legit linux rig? Not a crostini rig, but a legit, fuck you google, don't need you for shit, actual linux rig? In a straightforward way that a mere mortal with no linux experience can understand and implement? because I am soooo ready to tell google to go fuck itself.

Edit: if it's possible to convert this thing to a linux rig without being a coder, I would also love to hear suggestions on which flavor of linux to use, and arguments in support. I've heard everything from "oh use this security-oriented flavor of linux" to "no use a popular, open-source flavor like Debian because it has a zillion eyeballs on it all the time" so I honestly don't have a preference yet.
 
You don't need to be a coder, but you will need to do research \ google and be willing to take apart the laptop so you can get to the motherboard to enable firmware flashing.

https://mrchromebox.tech/#home appears to be a good place to start. There are also reddit communities dedicated to this you will probably want to browse.

Doesn't look too hard if you like to tinker. If you are looking for a simple, click a few buttons & run a couple commands thing, you are probably out of luck.
 
