Convert chromebook to linux rig? (if you hate angry avoid me)

i own an acer chromebook 15 cb3-532. I am beyond fed up with stasi/google's bullshit. I don't like the dependency this thing has on the play store. i don't like how inherently insecure it (the play store) is. i don't like google. i don't like sergei brin. i don't like larry page. i don't like their smug attitudes, i don't like their behavior, i don't like their motives, i don't like them as human beings, and i don't like their faces. i sure as fuck don't like being told that i have to surrender my phone number because of google's bullshit concerns over "suspicious activity." i don't care if it's a phyrric loss (i.e., that they already know everything about me already, and know damned well what my phone number is). if they legitimately gave a fuck about what's suspicious, their whole business model would be obselete.



Does anyone know a relatively easy way to convert this thing into a legit linux rig? Not a crostini rig, but a legit, fuck you google, don't need you for shit, actual linux rig? In a straightforward way that a mere mortal with no linux experience can understand and implement? because I am soooo ready to tell google to go fuck itself.



Edit: if it's possible to convert this thing to a linux rig without being a coder, I would also love to hear suggestions on which flavor of linux to use, and arguments in support. I've heard everything from "oh use this security-oriented flavor of linux" to "no use a popular, open-source flavor like Debian because it has a zillion eyeballs on it all the time" so I honestly don't have a preference yet.