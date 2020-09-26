Control Case Fans via GPU temps

So the 4pin PWM header on my Sapphire 480x blew a few years ago. I have an arctic twin turbo II on it, and I have been powering the gpu fans via a 7V molex. It's not horrible truth be told, but I want to make a moderate project of getting a getting the adapter to plug it into the case fan header (done) and control it via Speedfan. Theres a few guides on how to control case fans (because techinically this is what those gpu fans are since they are plugged into the case fan header on my mobo) via Speedfan, but they are years old. Speed fan is not showing any fans on my Gigabyte Z170, or on my much new Asus TUF B450M, and even the latest 4.52 was made years ago. All fans can be controlled just fine via PWM bios, but bios just links to CPU temp. I want Fan Header #1 to be controlled by gpu.



MSI Afterburner won't help because that assumes the gpu fan header works, and like I said above, it does not.



The only solution I know is Argus Monitor, which costs $10. Not horrible, but I want to know peoples experiences doing this.



thanks yall



edit: For clarification, the 480x is on the Asus TUF B450m board. And no, I can't move it to the gigabyte since thats my gaming pc