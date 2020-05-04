Control - camera sometimes feels choppy despite of high fps

Hi. I have an question about Remedy Control. I have 2080 Ti and 9700K.

Playing on 1440P-->1080P render i am getting 75-80fps with all max.

But when i moving camera fast by mouse it doesnt look like 80fps but it looks like choppy 45fps.

Camera stutter is all over the place, like it runs on much lower fps than fraps are reporting.

Something like screen tearing.



I tried using VSYNC OFF/ON,Borderless Fullscreen the same.

Currently i am on monitor AORUS AD27QD. GSYNC ON and OFF tried



Sometimes it work great like it should but sometimes it get choppy when moving fast camera by mouse.



Any ideas? Windows 10 1909v. Drivers newest.