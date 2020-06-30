Control - Black colours until restart graphic options

Hi. Never had that issue of few months of gamepay.

Game Control.Today first time happened.I left game running ,standing charecter in the same place, when i back after 2 hours , all screen covered by black colour,black colour covered game elements. Just all was in black colours ( black textures ),signal on monitor was on of course.

It was possible go to main menu.

Changing resolution to other and back again to previously resolution in game menu,fixed that.Did somebody had that issue when black colour covered the screen?







PC2080 Ti Wateforce Xtreme , stock no oc



9700K stock



Windows 10 1909





Also never happened in other games.

It was hardware issue or game?