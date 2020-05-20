Consoles not in stock

What is the situation ?
2 months ago brand bew Xbox 1 X was selling for half the price
https://hardforum.com/threads/expired-refurb-xbox-1-x-for-230-shipping.1993555/
Today it seems to be fast running out of stock in USA
https://mashable.com/shopping/may-18-xbox-one-s-bundle-gamestop/
https://www.laptopmag.com/news/where-to-buy-xbox-one-these-retailers-have-the-console-in-stock
And there is still 6 months left for the launch of the series X !!!
Every passing day it looks like people who stocked up on consoles for the quarantine made a very wise decision
2 months ago brand bew Xbox 1 X was selling for half the price
https://hardforum.com/threads/expired-refurb-xbox-1-x-for-230-shipping.1993555/
Today it seems to be fast running out of stock in USA
https://mashable.com/shopping/may-18-xbox-one-s-bundle-gamestop/
https://www.laptopmag.com/news/where-to-buy-xbox-one-these-retailers-have-the-console-in-stock
And there is still 6 months left for the launch of the series X !!!
Every passing day it looks like people who stocked up on consoles for the quarantine made a very wise decision
https://mobile.twitter.com/filipihna/status/1239262980736290817My bf went on a shopping trip for self-quarantine essentials and came home with an XBOX. AN XBOX! Men are truly something