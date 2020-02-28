[EXPIRED] ReFurb Xbox 1 X for $230 + shipping

///AMG said: Man the xbox one x keeps dropping in price. I bought it last year around christmas time when gamestop had the NBA 2k19 bundle for $300 plus a free controller. I traded in my old 1tb xbox one for $150 and came out with a new one for about $175. If these get to 200 I might just buy another for the theater room. Click to expand...

Just remember the reason they are getting cheaper is the Xbox Series X is launching soon. The plan is holidays this year, though COVID-19 may fuck that up and push it back to next year. But that is why they put them on sale, because they want to start thinning inventory in preparation for the next generation. So if you are planning on getting a Series X, you might want to just wait, and then put your existing X in the other room when you do.