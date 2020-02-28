[EXPIRED] ReFurb Xbox 1 X for $230 + shipping

Not sure if this is real or fake
Apparently Dell sells Xboxes (Xboxii ?)
https://www.techradar.com/amp/news/...lly-just-dollar199-but-youll-have-to-be-quick
EDIT:
Looks like that game bundle is sold out but still other game bundles available
https://www.dell.com/koa/search?q=X...cy&layout=card&@dpsalessegment:radioGroup=dhs
GEARS 5 bundle is available for $299 (But the $100 gift coupon is not included)
http://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/accessories/apd/AA780117
NBA 2K 20 bundle (no $100 gift coupon)
https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/mic...115?ref=p13n_ena_pdp_vv&c=us&cs=19&l=en&s=dhs
Apparently Dell sells Xboxes (Xboxii ?)
https://www.techradar.com/amp/news/...lly-just-dollar199-but-youll-have-to-be-quick
EDIT:
Looks like that game bundle is sold out but still other game bundles available
https://www.dell.com/koa/search?q=X...cy&layout=card&@dpsalessegment:radioGroup=dhs
GEARS 5 bundle is available for $299 (But the $100 gift coupon is not included)
http://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/accessories/apd/AA780117
NBA 2K 20 bundle (no $100 gift coupon)
https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/mic...115?ref=p13n_ena_pdp_vv&c=us&cs=19&l=en&s=dhs
Last edited: