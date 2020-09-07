Confirmed: Xbox Series S Price and Design

EDIT: Rumor no more. Only hours after the leak, Microsoft has confirmed that the Series S is real and that it will launch at $299. They are calling it the "smallest Xbox ever".

Opinions: Now we can clearly see that it has no disc drive. It's also quite small. Looks like it's barely taller than two of those controllers. If this thing really does pack more power (rumored specs linked in a post below) than the XBX than the form factor is pretty nice. Seems likely that they will target below 4K with this console and probably no ray tracing. Since this is all digital, expect them to heavily push Game Pass with this one and possibly xCloud as well. I hope it still has a 1TB NvME drive in it, having an all-digital console with less would be pretty bad even at that price.

From original post:
Seems like Windows Central is jumping on the leak bandwagon tonight. They previously leaked out accurate Series X specs. Per their article:

November 10th launch for the Series S and Series X.

$499 for the Series X. Both systems will also be part of Microsoft's All Access monthly payment program. $25 a month for the S and $35 a month for the X.
 

Decent price (hopefully the X will be $499 and not $599). Doesn't look like there's a optical drive, so the discontinuation of the Digital Edition of S makes more sense.

I like the small, rectangular form factor, however the circle vent is a bit jarring.
 
SeymourGore said:
Decent price (hopefully the X will be $499 and not $599). Doesn't look like there's a optical drive, so the discontinuation of the Digital Edition of S makes more sense.

I like the small, rectangular form factor, however the circle vent is a bit jarring.
I imagine they'll discontinue the entire XB1 line not long after launch. This is the same price as the normal S and cheaper than the One X, yet more powerful than both. No point in having any XB1 systems on store shelves when this is so cheap. Given the price and potential performance of the Series S, it really makes sense why MS pushed internal studios to keep working on XB1 versions of games.
 
Derangel said:
Likely this will be marketed at people who do not have 4K HDR TVs
Which is stupid because not all games run at 4k or 1080p. When you turn on Ray-Tracing you won't be able to achieve 4k easily even with the Xbox Series X, so I can't imagine this being good for the weaker "S". The PS5 at $400 sounds like a better buy. Also "S" is a stupid letter to choose as people can call it Xbox Series Shit.
and I would imagine they will very heavily push GamePass with this system. There is also a rumor (from Sams) that xCloud servers will get an update and be based on Series S hardware. That would make sense as the current servers are based off the Xbox One S and it will be easier to stream than full Series X titles.
I've said it many times before and I'll say it again, in that cloud gaming has no future. Therefore the "S" model has no future. When the pandemic started Netflix and YouTube had to limit the steam quality so the services could function. You don't think cloud gaming won't be effected by this? People already forgot about Geforce Now and Stadia. Nvidia's RTX 3000 series is going to have a feature to reduce latency, which is contradicting of their Geforce Now service.
 
Staples said:
And what are the specs? Didn't tell us anything,
Rumored specs:

EfsIjXJWAAAmNLc?format=jpg&name=medium.jpg

DukenukemX said:
Which is stupid because not all games run at 4k or 1080p. When you turn on Ray-Tracing you won't be able to achieve 4k easily even with the Xbox Series X, so I can't imagine this being good for the weaker "S". The PS5 at $400 sounds like a better buy. Also "S" is a stupid letter to choose as people can call it Xbox Series Shit.

I've said it many times before and I'll say it again, in that cloud gaming has no future. Therefore the "S" model has no future. When the pandemic started Netflix and YouTube had to limit the steam quality so the services could function. You don't think cloud gaming won't be effected by this? People already forgot about Geforce Now and Stadia. Nvidia's RTX 3000 series is going to have a feature to reduce latency.
I doubt it will even have RT support. I suspect Series S versions of games will be based on Xbox One X versions.

MS including xCloud into GamePass Ultimate gives it the best chance of gaining traction. Whether it will or not guess we'll see. I rather doubt most of the people in the market for a $300 console are going to be buying high-end PC gaming parts.
 
Derangel said:
I imagine they'll discontinue the entire XB1 line not long after launch. This is the same price as the normal S and cheaper than the One X, yet more powerful than both. No point in having any XB1 systems on store shelves when this is so cheap. Given the price and potential performance of the Series S, it really makes sense why MS pushed internal studios to keep working on XB1 versions of games.
If they enable xcloud on xbone then they can continue selling the xbone, the 4k player adds some value to it purely as a media player

Also decommissioned xbone from xcloud will be sold as refurbished for $200 or less
 
Derangel said:
Rumored specs:

View attachment 277248
Same CPU, but Xbox S has an even more cut down Navi 2 (5700-level?), no drive, and no fancy storage. I suppose $299 is a viable option for folks who only want a console to play exclusives (like me), and play everything else on PC. I do fear these lower-end models will gimp developers from pushing the envelope, however.

I was excited that consoles were going to have near top-of-the line GPU performance this round (first time since the 360 and PS3), but they look pretty weak compared to what 3080 and Big Navi have in store.
 
harmattan said:
I was excited that consoles were going to have near top-of-the line GPU performance this round (first time since the 360 and PS3), but they look pretty weak compared to what 3080
Knowing Jensen's ego you shouldn't have expected anything different 😉
 
It's a really dumb move doing this at the start of the gen. If they do release any 'exclusives' they are going to be gimped and designed around the limitations of the lower end series S consoles not the X. Kind of removes any advantage they had over the PS5 with the X. Not like there is a point to buying a xbox if you pc game anyways.
 
yourgrandma said:
It's a really dumb move doing this at the start of the gen. If they do release any 'exclusives' they are going to be gimped and designed around the limitations of the lower end series S consoles not the X. Kind of removes any advantage they had over the PS5 with the X. Not like there is a point to buying a xbox if you pc game anyways.
They were already going to be gimped as MS plans to keep supporting Xbox One consoles for a couple years beyond the launch of new consoles.
 
Terrible decision to bring this console , will ruin this generation , they should have branded this as new XB1 or something instead of the old S and X and kill it after 2-3 years.
now they are just hurting this gen. game development, brilliant
 
