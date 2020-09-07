Confirmed: Xbox Series S Price and Design

Derangel said: Likely this will be marketed at people who do not have 4K HDR TVs Click to expand...

and I would imagine they will very heavily push GamePass with this system. There is also a rumor (from Sams) that xCloud servers will get an update and be based on Series S hardware. That would make sense as the current servers are based off the Xbox One S and it will be easier to stream than full Series X titles.

Which is stupid because not all games run at 4k or 1080p. When you turn on Ray-Tracing you won't be able to achieve 4k easily even with the Xbox Series X, so I can't imagine this being good for the weaker "S". The PS5 at $400 sounds like a better buy. Also "S" is a stupid letter to choose as people can call it Xbox Series Shit.I've said it many times before and I'll say it again, in that cloud gaming has no future. Therefore the "S" model has no future. When the pandemic started Netflix and YouTube had to limit the steam quality so the services could function. You don't think cloud gaming won't be effected by this? People already forgot about Geforce Now and Stadia. Nvidia's RTX 3000 series is going to have a feature to reduce latency, which is contradicting of their Geforce Now service.