Confirmed: Xbox Series S Price and Design

EDIT: Rumor no more. Only hours after the leak, Microsoft has confirmed that the Series S is real and that it will launch at $299. They are calling it the "smallest Xbox ever".
https://twitter.com/Xbox/status/1303230071033880576
Opinions: Now we can clearly see that it has no disc drive. It's also quite small. Looks like it's barely taller than two of those controllers. If this thing really does pack more power (rumored specs linked in a post below) than the XBX than the form factor is pretty nice. Seems likely that they will target below 4K with this console and probably no ray tracing. Since this is all digital, expect them to heavily push Game Pass with this one and possibly xCloud as well. I hope it still has a 1TB NvME drive in it, having an all-digital console with less would be pretty bad even at that price.
From original post:
Seems like Windows Central is jumping on the leak bandwagon tonight. They previously leaked out accurate Series X specs. Per their article:
November 10th launch for the Series S and Series X.
$499 for the Series X. Both systems will also be part of Microsoft's All Access monthly payment program. $25 a month for the S and $35 a month for the X.
