Computer random bootup issue when using XMP memory? Should I lower memory speeds?

GIGABYTE Z390 AORUS PRO​ G.Skill Ripjaws V 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4-3600 PC4-28800 CL16 Dual Channel Desktop Memory​



This is running fine, but I have noticed that sometimes when booting up my computer it will boot up into bios saying there is an issue and it has detuned my memory back to default speed, or something like that.



It will take about 1-5 reboots for it to finally boot up normally, then everything works fine for a while and no crashes until the same issue comes back down the road again.



It does seem to be giving me more issues lately though with this, so the problem seems to be getting worse.



It seems that it is something with my XMP profile for this memory as nothing else is over clocked.



Why would my memory be giving me issues when booting up the computer and should I consider lowing the memory speed?



Thanks