Computer only boots sideways

Hi Folks,



I recently transferred my sons working computer components to a new case. I only added a 3 ARGB lian lighted fans. The only other change besides the case. The fan ARGB wiring was pretty bulky.

When the case is upright, it starts up, video card lights up, but the usb keyboard and mouse don’t light up and no bios post, no signal to the monitor.

If I shut it down put it sideways, it will boot up normal and everything works.

I’ve reseated everything a few times. I thought maybe the RTX 2070 was not mounted right when upright, but it just doesn’t seem like the cause.



My only theory is something must be touching the motherboard somewhere behind it when it’s upright.



I was going to pull the mobo out and remount it next. It’s a pain, but wanted to get some other ideas before I do that.



Thanks in advance!