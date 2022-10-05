Computer only boots sideways

D

DeadByDawn

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 3, 2004
Messages
468
Hi Folks,

I recently transferred my sons working computer components to a new case. I only added a 3 ARGB lian lighted fans. The only other change besides the case. The fan ARGB wiring was pretty bulky.
When the case is upright, it starts up, video card lights up, but the usb keyboard and mouse don’t light up and no bios post, no signal to the monitor.
If I shut it down put it sideways, it will boot up normal and everything works.
I’ve reseated everything a few times. I thought maybe the RTX 2070 was not mounted right when upright, but it just doesn’t seem like the cause.

My only theory is something must be touching the motherboard somewhere behind it when it’s upright.

I was going to pull the mobo out and remount it next. It’s a pain, but wanted to get some other ideas before I do that.

Thanks in advance!
 
G

gvx64

n00b
Joined
Jul 30, 2022
Messages
49
Any chance that there could be a short in one of the wires of the ARGB fan (eg. insulation rubbed off)? Is it possible that there is contact when the case is upright but not when it is on its side? If you disconnect the fan, does it work normally when upright?
 
