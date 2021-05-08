Computer makes buzzing noises when I turn it on.

Heard a buzzing noise when I turned on my computer, so turned it off and on several times.



Pretty sure it's not the HDD, because my computer has an SSD.



Computer's barely a month old. There's no way something's wrong with it already.



Heard the buzzing noise again the other day and today.



I don't know if I'm just not used to the differences between my new computer and my old computer that I had for 7-8 years. I'm not used to there being less of a delay between when you press the power button and when the computer turns on, for example.