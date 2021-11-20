Computer keepds turning off when integrated gpu is connected

Nebell

Nebell

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 20, 2015
Messages
2,047
I'm trying to flash a different BIOS on my 3080, but I can't get to Windows when it's connected to the computer while I'm using the iGPU.
My computer keeps turning off and restarting itself with BIOS set to default.

* I tried removing overclocks and it doesn't work.
* Pulling out the card and using iGPU only works fine.
* The 3080 works fine.

This issue seems to be present when the primary adapter in BIOS is set to iGPU. Correct me if I'm wrong but that's the only way to start the computer with the iGPU?
 
F

Furious_Styles

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 16, 2013
Messages
2,660
Set the bios to use the iGPU as your primary output. If you only have the iGPU connected and no GPU installed it should default to that on auto. Some boards will boot with both enabled (w/ display connected to mobo) and it set to auto, others won't.
 
Last edited:
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
28,961
Depending on the board, the default behavior is to make the dGPU the primary one. If your primary adapter is set to iGPU, you should have display on the iGPU when a dGPU is installed.

Maybe a new bios available?
 
F

Furious_Styles

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 16, 2013
Messages
2,660
kirbyrj said:
Depending on the board, the default behavior is to make the dGPU the primary one. If your primary adapter is set to iGPU, you should have display on the iGPU when a dGPU is installed.

Maybe a new bios available?
Click to expand...
Also I think he's flashing because he's not getting a high enough hash rate, might be a bad idea.
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
28,961
Furious_Styles said:
Also I think he's flashing because he's not getting a high enough hash rate, might be a bad idea.
Click to expand...

Well, yes, I wouldn't recommend doing that, but it doesn't change the fact that he should be able to use both the iGPU/dGPU at the same time regardless of the reason he wants to flash the card.

EVGA does flashes on the primary adapter from their software. I've flashed old Polaris cards that were the primary adapter for mining purposes and Navi for non-mining purposes. My Nvidia 3090FE flashed as the primary adapter to enable Rebar using their software. The only time you needed to use a secondary adapter when flashing was to fix a bad flash.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top