Computer keepds turning off when integrated gpu is connected

I'm trying to flash a different BIOS on my 3080, but I can't get to Windows when it's connected to the computer while I'm using the iGPU.

My computer keeps turning off and restarting itself with BIOS set to default.



* I tried removing overclocks and it doesn't work.

* Pulling out the card and using iGPU only works fine.

* The 3080 works fine.



This issue seems to be present when the primary adapter in BIOS is set to iGPU. Correct me if I'm wrong but that's the only way to start the computer with the iGPU?