Computer faulty?

Hi,

I've just bought the computer with the below Hard Faults/sec, does it mean there's a fault with it? The Resource Monitor also froze most of the time and had to be forcefully shut down.

Screen Shot 08-18-21 at 03.43 PM.PNG
 
Well hard faults mostly have to do with memory in your computer. A lot of cheap memory can be the cause of this as well. You may want to power off your system, pull the memory modules out, blow on them to make sure they are free of dust or anything that might be on the pins and reseat your memory chips. Without any additional information, like for example, knowing what you bought, that is about the best advice I can give to your issue.
 
Hard faults don't mean anything about quality. It's just a page fault where the backing data needs to be read from disk, as opposed to the OS being able to map it in from disk cache (would be a soft fault, I'd expect) or an invalid page fault where a program tried to access a memory address that wasn't mapped to anything.

Usually hard faults would be paging in from swap or paging in memory mapped files as they're accessed; especially if they're accessed randomly so the file system cache can't predictively fetch things.

Your screenshot says 22% ram used, so it's probably not swap. What kind of disk do you have, and how healthy is it / how is the performance?
 
toast0 said:
Hard faults don't mean anything about quality. It's just a page fault where the backing data needs to be read from disk, as opposed to the OS being able to map it in from disk cache (would be a soft fault, I'd expect) or an invalid page fault where a program tried to access a memory address that wasn't mapped to anything.

Usually hard faults would be paging in from swap or paging in memory mapped files as they're accessed; especially if they're accessed randomly so the file system cache can't predictively fetch things.

Your screenshot says 22% ram used, so it's probably not swap. What kind of disk do you have, and how healthy is it / how is the performance?
toast0 is correct, my bad and I found a supplemental article on it as well --> https://classiccomputers.info/windows-10-memory-hard-faults/
 
