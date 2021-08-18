Computer faulty?

Hard faults don't mean anything about quality. It's just a page fault where the backing data needs to be read from disk, as opposed to the OS being able to map it in from disk cache (would be a soft fault, I'd expect) or an invalid page fault where a program tried to access a memory address that wasn't mapped to anything.



Usually hard faults would be paging in from swap or paging in memory mapped files as they're accessed; especially if they're accessed randomly so the file system cache can't predictively fetch things.



Your screenshot says 22% ram used, so it's probably not swap. What kind of disk do you have, and how healthy is it / how is the performance?