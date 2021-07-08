Computer Cabinet 2.0

So I am redoing my cabinet and made a whole new one. I have a 9900k/32gb for a few cameras(4k), a Xeon E5-2620/16gb for fileserver/backup stuff.I will have 2 motherboards that will be dedicated for mining. I want to have 2 backup miners(Ryzen 3600/1700 16gb) that will run WCG when not mining.I would like to add a few more dedicated WCG machines. So far I have a 5960x/32gb. I was going to run Linux on the dedicated machines.The miners are a I3-8100/Ryzen 1200 and running nicehash. I do not need as many since I sold most of my cards.I have 7 left.Question:How much CPU does mining really take and would it be fine to even pop a few cards on them if I got more? How will WCG run?I don't want to make either run like crap, but if they can coexist fine, even better. Just seeing if anybody has tried both and noticed no difference.Also would it be better to get a quad cpu machine instead of a few 8/16 core machines?Thanks!