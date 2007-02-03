Compu USA trade in laptop program

Sorry for saying this as I know that some people need to make a iving workign there but , That store that is for people that are not educated about hardware at all. They price goudge everything they sell and most stuff is garbage. I only use that store if I REALLY need something enexpensive.... which is way over priced anyways, but outside of that I will wait a few extra days and order online.

But really people that are to blind to take the will or time to comapre prices deserve to get taken on stuff like that...part of busness.



Anyways, I tried the desktop turn in and they flat out turned me down and didnt even offer to recycle it.



I wouldnt call this a hot deal at all eihter. You are just gonna get taken for the item anyways and they will make a huge profit off it.

Now if you need money that bad that fast then do it but outside of that i give this deal a BIG 2 thumbs down