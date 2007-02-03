Compu USA trade in laptop program

I am considering taking in a couple of my old laptops.
Anyone see this ad / take in stuff to get an idea if it is worth it?
http://www.compusa.com/specials/showcases/vista/tradeup.asp
Nutshell - bring in an old laptop (min. specs required) and they give you store credit. The ad makes it sound like you have to buy another Vista machine - but it says in the fine print that it is usable on any CompUsa merchandise.
If you do it - post what you got and the specs of the machine that you gave them.
