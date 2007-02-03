Compu USA trade in laptop program

I am considering taking in a couple of my old laptops.

Anyone see this ad / take in stuff to get an idea if it is worth it?

http://www.compusa.com/specials/showcases/vista/tradeup.asp

Nutshell - bring in an old laptop (min. specs required) and they give you store credit. The ad makes it sound like you have to buy another Vista machine - but it says in the fine print that it is usable on any CompUsa merchandise.

If you do it - post what you got and the specs of the machine that you gave them.
 
The trade in values for the other times they were doing something similar were a joke. You'd get a lot more by ebaying a laptop.
 
pxc said:
The trade in values for the other times they were doing something similar were a joke. You'd get a lot more by ebaying a laptop.
QFT.

Been there, done that with these kinds of "upgrades" and companies like CompUSA will just ream you silly and barely offer you anything close to what the hardware could make for you on eBay or even Craig's List if you have that in your area.
 
"The trade in offer is not valid in California or online."

I have a real POS laptop I was going to take to the too.
 
i'll take one of mine in there this week just to see if I can get enough money to get a copy of Vista.
 
I wonder what they do with the ones they take in from this. Probably put them on Ubid where they get back 3x what they gave you in credit.
 
Shark-MegaByte said:
I wonder what they do with the ones they take in from this. Probably put them on Ubid where they get back 3x what they gave you in credit.
I use to work for them and I love it when I can expose their little secrets. They don't resell them they cannibalize them for parts. Most of the time they will use used parts when fixing a desktop or laptop, this is how they get those parts.
 
OK I work in Tech @ CompUSA, and if you do trade your laptop in... well you an idiot. Depending on the store they will try to get you to spend it on a Vista Notebook, you don't have too.

For you average notebook, your looking at 200-400 bucks, not more... probably less. :rolleyes:
 
Dang it.. I wanted to trade in my desktop. Its a Compaq 9232 with 32MB EDO RAM and a 133MHz Pentium. I only use it for a bookstand right now and I need to get it out of my room. Even if they gave me $20 bux for it I wouldn't care. :p
 
hndgns4hrts said:
OK I work in Tech @ CompUSA, and if you do trade your laptop in... well you an idiot. Depending on the store they will try to get you to spend it on a Vista Notebook, you don't have too.

For you average notebook, your looking at 200-400 bucks, not more... probably less. :rolleyes:
yea I was figuring like $100 would be the max.
 
I work in Tech at CompUSA as well...I was bored one day so I was playing around with it and how it determines the value. For a brand new Core 2 Duo with 2 GB of memory and a 100 GB hard drive, the value was around $340. Don't waste your time with this.

The rules say you have to use the credit that day, or else you forfit the money over to them. Managers are supposed to inspect the laptop as well (like they know:rolleyes:), and then go with you to pick out your "vista" laptop.

Let me know if you have any other questions
 
i was curious, they told my friend he could trade his in, and for $300 get another laptop. it was decent specs except for the video card. one of the 17inch hp's for his dell plus the money. his laptop is 3 yrs old. he did not do the deal yet, but i felt for that price it was a good deal, unless he decided to sell his laptop on ebay. but that would end up getting about the same price this deal was worth. maybe the guy he talked with was full of shit i dunno.
 
How much store credit would you get for an older laptop - say with a 500mhz cpu?
 
rob2000 said:
i was curious, they told my friend he could trade his in, and for $300 get another laptop. it was decent specs except for the video card. one of the 17inch hp's for his dell plus the money. his laptop is 3 yrs old. he did not do the deal yet, but i felt for that price it was a good deal, unless he decided to sell his laptop on ebay. but that would end up getting about the same price this deal was worth. maybe the guy he talked with was full of shit i dunno.
True, a lot of people are forgetting things like Ebay fees and Paypal fees on a ~$500-700 item.
 
Roberty said:
How much store credit would you get for an older laptop - say with a 500mhz cpu?
It's rather funny...when the script determines that your computer isn't what they are looking for, they offer you to pay CompUSA money to dispose of it. (Usually between $20-75)

I had a customer in the other day and had a situation like this, they thought I was making fun of them and that I was joking...but when I happily showed them the monitor, they had very nice words for CompUSA...:p
 
BBowermaster said:
True, a lot of people are forgetting things like Ebay fees and Paypal fees on a ~$500-700 item.
The thing is you will get a lot less from CompUSA than from what it's worth on ebay. ebay + PayPal premiere (credit card accepting account) has total fees of around $45 on a $700 item. You'd be lucky to get even 1/2 that ($350) from CompUSA, leaving a $300 difference.
 
ShockTech said:
It's rather funny...when the script determines that your computer isn't what they are looking for, they offer you to pay CompUSA money to dispose of it. (Usually between $20-75)

I had a customer in the other day and had a situation like this, they thought I was making fun of them and that I was joking...but when I happily showed them the monitor, they had very nice words for CompUSA...:p
Thats pretty funny. I can just see someone bringing in a machine to see what they could get for it and being told they owe the store money if they want the store to take it.
 
pxc said:
The thing is you will get a lot less from CompUSA than from what it's worth on ebay. ebay + PayPal premiere (credit card accepting account) has total fees of around $45 on a $700 item. You'd be lucky to get even 1/2 that ($350) from CompUSA, leaving a $300 difference.
Ah, some reason I figured it'd be more.
 
screw it then. I'll keep it for another 5 years as it has no problems and does what I need :p
 
Big waste of time ... Even you trade them with a good working order laptop, theyll just rip your ass off and pay yuou back like 20-50 for your laptop. Once they have it they just triple the price what they offered you for it. Any idiot will fall full this crap.l Sorry had to let it out ...
 
Sorry for saying this as I know that some people need to make a iving workign there but , That store that is for people that are not educated about hardware at all. They price goudge everything they sell and most stuff is garbage. I only use that store if I REALLY need something enexpensive.... which is way over priced anyways, but outside of that I will wait a few extra days and order online.
But really people that are to blind to take the will or time to comapre prices deserve to get taken on stuff like that...part of busness.

Anyways, I tried the desktop turn in and they flat out turned me down and didnt even offer to recycle it.

I wouldnt call this a hot deal at all eihter. You are just gonna get taken for the item anyways and they will make a huge profit off it.
Now if you need money that bad that fast then do it but outside of that i give this deal a BIG 2 thumbs down
 
Seems like you'd be better off parting it yourself and cut out the middle man. Perhaps?
 
watertown28 said:
That store that is for people that are not educated about hardware at all. They price goudge everything they sell and most stuff is garbage.
Sounds a lot like Best Buy. I try to only spend money there if people give me BB gift cards. I really wish they didn't. They're better off giving me cash so I can better spend it.

By the way, small grammar lesson:

'who' is used for people (That store is for people who are not educated.)
'that' is used for inanimate, non-living things (Please pass me the cheese that smells like feet.)
 
i'm really curious about this, because i need somemoney, i just wish it wasn't store credit.
they would take a p4 2.8 w/ HT
512
40GB
15.4"
DVD/CD-rw
right?
maybe 200-300? or is that wishful thinking?
it's in great condition
 
I'm sure someone would buy that notebook for $200-300....then you would have your cash and not store credit.
 
i_am_mustang_man said:
i'm really curious about this, because i need somemoney, i just wish it wasn't store credit.
they would take a p4 2.8 w/ HT
512
40GB
15.4"
DVD/CD-rw
right?
maybe 200-300? or is that wishful thinking?
it's in great condition
They would give you probably 150. And I believe you have to use it towards a vista laptop.

Don't waste your time.

Think of their trade in policy like a cheap car dealership to where you are about to trade your car into... you are going to get penuts for it.
 
i_am_mustang_man said:
i'm really curious about this, because i need somemoney, i just wish it wasn't store credit.
they would take a p4 2.8 w/ HT
512
40GB
15.4"
DVD/CD-rw
right?
maybe 200-300? or is that wishful thinking?
it's in great condition
mitcity22 said:
I'm sure someone would buy that notebook for $200-300....then you would have your cash and not store credit.
Yea what he said. Hell for that I'd prob be interested in it.

Anyway craigslist would be better.
 
If anyone wants me to check their trade in price I'd be more then happy to do so. Just a heads up, you don't have to use the store credit for a Vista laptop. You can buy anything with the store credit, and most of you guys are being to negative about how much you would get.

PM me specs if you want me to check.

EDIT: You don't need a working battery, but it gets like 30 more bucks. The same thing with AC adapter, you don't NEED it but it gets a few extra bucks.
 
check out the price for this one way back from 2000

dell latitude cpx - j
pentium 3 650 Mhz
256 MB ram
14.1 display.
12 Gb hard drive
dvd rom
floppy drive
working battery
ac adapter


Oh yeah i also have a lind auto air adapter for it.

I paid 3 grand back then, i think i need another kick in the balls from this thing.
 
w1retap said:
Dang it.. I wanted to trade in my desktop. Its a Compaq 9232 with 32MB EDO RAM and a 133MHz Pentium. I only use it for a bookstand right now and I need to get it out of my room. Even if they gave me $20 bux for it I wouldn't care. :p
I know this is a stupid question but, do you still have it?
Chances are very slim considering it's been close to 18 years at this point.
 
