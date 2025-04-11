Compromised Accounts

I have had three people come to me in the last seven days to report that their account had been hi-jacked/compromised.



It seems that all of these accounts shared passwords between HardForum and the EVGA forums. We do know that EVGA forums were hacked, but they did not verify if passwords had been accessed.



From what I can tell over the last few months, EVGA most likely exposed members passwords. If you shared a PW with those forums and here, I would HIGHLY suggest you change your password and turn on 2FA in your HardForum control panel.



As always, you can use the REPORT POST feature if you want an admin to look into a particular account and see if there is anything odd about it.