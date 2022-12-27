Comparing X570 ASUS motherboards - why fewer slots in Crosshair Hero vs. Strix-E? and ASUS naming in general

I was surprised to see that the CrossHair HeroVII had 1 less PCIE slot than the Strix-E, even though the Hero model was more expensive than the Strix model.
Is there a simple explanation of all the different sub-brands for ASUS? Like why would I want a TUF model instead of a Strix model, pricing aside?
Is there some underlying logic here, or does ASUS throw out names willy-nilly?
