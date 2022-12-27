Comparing X570 ASUS motherboards - why fewer slots in Crosshair Hero vs. Strix-E? and ASUS naming in general

I was surprised to see that the CrossHair HeroVII had 1 less PCIE slot than the Strix-E, even though the Hero model was more expensive than the Strix model.

Is there a simple explanation of all the different sub-brands for ASUS? Like why would I want a TUF model instead of a Strix model, pricing aside?

Is there some underlying logic here, or does ASUS throw out names willy-nilly?
 
What would you even put in that slot anyway? It's right under the primary GPU slot. Whatever you put there is going to bake itself, and then reduce the airflow to your GPU.

The number of slots is pretty much irrelevant as you are unlikely to use all 4 slots simultaneously in the Crosshair. What really matters is how easily the lanes are manipulated between the slots as the chipset/CPU only has so many available to the slots, m.2, and SATA ports. You wouldn't be able to have all the PCIe slots, all of the m.2, AND all of the SATA working at the same time even though they are all physically present on the board.
 
