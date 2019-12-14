Compact Micro-ATX case

I have a small home server built into Bitfenix Phenom M case. It serves the purpose, but the build quality (aside from the frame or something) is nothing short of horrible, cable management is impossible, and generally I shouldn't had bought it.

I need something of similar size, but better. I only need room for three disks, there will never be more.

I was looking at Fractal Design Node 804 and while it's a viable option, it's a bit too large (but acceptably so if needed) and it was way too many disk slots.



Is there something in between of these two maybe?