Compact Micro-ATX case

Octopuss

I have a small home server built into Bitfenix Phenom M case. It serves the purpose, but the build quality (aside from the frame or something) is nothing short of horrible, cable management is impossible, and generally I shouldn't had bought it.
I need something of similar size, but better. I only need room for three disks, there will never be more.
I was looking at Fractal Design Node 804 and while it's a viable option, it's a bit too large (but acceptably so if needed) and it was way too many disk slots.

Is there something inbetween of these two maybe?
 
johnrea77

I have a small home server built into Bitfenix Phenom M case. It serves the purpose, but the build quality (aside from the frame or something) is nothing short of horrible, cable management is impossible, and generally I shouldn't had bought it.
I need something of similar size, but better. I only need room for three disks, there will never be more.
I was looking at Fractal Design Node 804 and while it's a viable option, it's a bit too large (but acceptably so if needed) and it was way too many disk slots.

Is there something in between of these two maybe?
I went with the newer model of the Fractal Define Mini C. That is the one w/o the 5-1/4" bays in front, so it is shallower than the previous variant of the Define Mini. For the gaming PC build my ASRock Extreme 4 has two M.2 PCIe SSD drives. The only moving parts are the MB controller fans.

Fractal Define Mini C:

  • 3,5" HDD positions (2)
  • 2.5" HDD/SSD positions (3) (maximum 2.5" drive thickness is 10mm)

BTW - I have both Define mini models, the previous Define Mini is part of my family home PC and has a DVD drive installed.
 
kirbyrj

3 discs? What size? 2.5" 3.5" ? Most cases I've seen have 2x3.5" max, so it might be a challenge to find 3x3.5" and keep it small at the same time.
 
Octopuss

I ended up buying discounted Node 804. I would have liked 140mm fan in the motherboard area instead of 120, but hopefully it will be ok, although that damn HBA card gets hot as hell.
 
