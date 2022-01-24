Compact 12900k and 3090 build (MO-RA3)

Wanted a near silent build with a 3090 and 12900k and a small footprint. Ended up going with a MO-RA3 on the ground for cooling. A few things I didn't like or do differently. Active backplate is a huge pain as it makes removing the gpu difficult. I need to remove the CPU block if I want to push the PCI release lever down. It also prevented me from using the built in M.2 cooler. I put a 3rd party one on it but it runs around 45C. The other M.2 installed below the GPU runs around 34C.2nd, not a fan of EK 90 Quantum Torque fittings. They look nice, but are super easy to unscrew. During filling, while moving the case around to get air bubbles out it unscrewed slightly and leaked. Not a huge deal as it was easy to clean up and the system wasn't powered but I would much prefer a 90 with the compression fitting build in.Computer is extremely quiet even under load. Running pumps @ 3200 RPM, rad fans at 600 RPM, and case fans at 25% PWM.PartsCPU: Intel i9-12900kMotherboard: Gigabyte Z690 Aorus MasterGPU: NVIDIA 3090 FERAM: G.SKILL Trident Z5-5600 RGBCase: Sliger Cerberus XPSU: Corsair SF750WatercoolingEK-Quantum Vector FE RTX 3090 Full Metal with Active BackplateEK-Quantum Velocity² D-RGB - 1700 Full NickelEK 10/16 ZMT tubingWatercool MO-RA3 420 PRO blackWatercool MO-RA3 420 D5-DUALTOP ModuleWatercool HEATKILLER Tube 150Aquacomputer D5 Next x2Noctua NF-A20 200mm Fans x4Koolance QD3 quick release