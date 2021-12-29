Command & Conquer Remaster is Worth it?

Hello,
Red Alert 1 was my first RTS video game and is part of my nostalgic memories.
I saw it's on sale currently $7.99 ($16.60 worth in my currency) on Steam. Always wandered about such discrepancy.
Those who know Red Alert 1 and Command & Conquer, how's the remaster? Worth $16.60?
