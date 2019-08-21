Command and Conquer remastered

Yeah they will ruin it.https://hardforum.com/threads/command-conquer-remastered.1969723/ old thread but worth necro'ing.
that being said i fully expect EA to screw it up as usual.
Ohh which update is this ?Im also perfectly fine continuing to play the classic Red Alert that was "updated" by third party to work on Win 7/10 and still have multiplayer. It displays at 1920x1200 if the map is big enough and it works and looks perfectly fine. Its also free. I continue to spend many hours playing it as I have for 20 years!
And the netcode on some of the maps. Some maps were unplayable in MP.Wake me up when they remaster (correctly) C&C Generals & Zero Hour. So many wasted hours as a youth right there and I'd love to do it all again.
Very true, especially custom maps. I remember finding some maps that looked absolutely epic only come to find out the AI or some other glitch prevented them from working.And the netcode on some of the maps. Some maps were unplayable in MP.
I'm not talking about bugs/glitches. Some maps caused horrible lag, others would outright crash if you attempted them. It was terrible in Generals, but in CnC3, about 1/2 the maps were unplayable in MP.Very true, especially custom maps. I remember finding some maps that looked absolutely epic only come to find out the AI or some other glitch prevented them from working.
"building in progress pay 25 cents to speed up building"Anyone else looking forward to this?
I hope EA doesn't mess it up like they did with Simcity 5