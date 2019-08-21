Command and Conquer remastered

na h im fine palyign the like ti was
red alert looks fine at 1600x1200 except for the maps that was less than 1200pixels wide
 
Im also perfectly fine continuing to play the classic Red Alert that was "updated" by third party to work on Win 7/10 and still have multiplayer. It displays at 1920x1200 if the map is big enough and it works and looks perfectly fine. Its also free. I continue to spend many hours playing it as I have for 20 years!
 
FighterAce124 said:
Im also perfectly fine continuing to play the classic Red Alert that was "updated" by third party to work on Win 7/10 and still have multiplayer. It displays at 1920x1200 if the map is big enough and it works and looks perfectly fine. Its also free. I continue to spend many hours playing it as I have for 20 years!
Ohh which update is this ?
 
It’s going to be garbage like the last couple of times they’ve tried this.
 
If they put as much effort into the remaster as into this video, then it definitely will be garbage.
And it seems not much effort was put into it. Does it even have a new engine? it doesn't seem so. Will it have new path finding and ai? Doubtful at this point.
 
Looks fine to me, I know there's a lot of hate for EA, but I have faith that this will turn out good because the original Westwood developers are involved.
 
it won't because its a remaster rather than just the original game with Win 10 functionality and modern resolution options.
 
I'll get it. Command and Conquer and Warcraft 2 were my intro to RTS games and honestly I never really enjoyed many games in that genre after being addicted to those two franchises. I played a ton of Red Alert, that one was probably my favorite.

It sounds like they are basically keeping the core game with better visuals so hopefully they won't screw it up.
 
jimbob200521 said:
Wake me up when they remaster (correctly) C&C Generals & Zero Hour. So many wasted hours as a youth right there and I'd love to do it all again.
And the netcode on some of the maps. Some maps were unplayable in MP.
 
Master_Pain said:
And the netcode on some of the maps. Some maps were unplayable in MP.
Very true, especially custom maps. I remember finding some maps that looked absolutely epic only come to find out the AI or some other glitch prevented them from working.
 
jimbob200521 said:
Very true, especially custom maps. I remember finding some maps that looked absolutely epic only come to find out the AI or some other glitch prevented them from working.
I'm not talking about bugs/glitches. Some maps caused horrible lag, others would outright crash if you attempted them. It was terrible in Generals, but in CnC3, about 1/2 the maps were unplayable in MP.
 
