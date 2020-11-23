Comcast data caps are coming in January all over the place

Friend with Comcast just got a letter about this change. Of course he doesn’t have another option for an ISP in his area, and of course he’s working from home and his kids are schooling from home, and of course new consoles with digital downloads for the games just launched.





Starting in March 2021, customers not on an unlimited data plan who exceed 1.2 TB in a month will have a one-time courtesy month credit under the plan applied to their accounts, and will be responsible for any data overage changes after that. Blocks of 50 GB will automatically be added to customers' accounts for an additional fee of $10 each plus tax. Charges will not exceed $100 each month, no matter how much data a customer uses. *Includes the states of CT, DE, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, parts of NC, NY, parts of OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, and the District of Columbia.



So basically, if you’re using a lot of internet, expect up to an extra $100/month on your bill.



a few choice entries from their q&a:





Will unused data be applied to a future month?

Unused data will not be applied to a future month.



Of course it won’t.





If I upgrade my speed, will I get more data?

No.



Naturally.



Now I realize 1.2tb is “a lot” of data to most average users, but for my friend, working from home with 3 kids schooling from home frequently, he has exceeded that the last 3 months in a row. His letter included an option to remove the cap by paying an extra $30/month, which I can’t find on their website. Might require that you’re logged in to your account to see that, but I don’t have Comcast so I can’t check.



My opinion? This is just an obvious cash grab. It’s unlikely they’re going to be adding new customers very often at this point since so many people already have internet, so they’re just trying to find a way to make more off of what they have. Not letting people “roll over” unused data from month to month is expected because they’re on an “unlimited” plan, but putting a cap on an “unlimited” plan doesn’t make it unlimited, imo.



I would rather they just get classified as proper utilities and accept that. Spin their ISP division off to a separate company and charge some kind of rate based on whatever statistics some impartial regulators can determine. Comcast’s own numbers say less than 95% of their customers use 1.2tb of data in a month, so I propose we start at, say, $5/100gb and go from there.