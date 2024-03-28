Color Calibrating a Monitor with i1 Display Pro and Display CAL Profiler

I recently calibrated my monitor ( KTC M32P10) and I got the following results.
I followed the Hardware Unboxed Video
I calibrated it with HDR off.
With SDR, the display looks washed out, but with HDR on it looks MAGNIFICIENT (Youtube HDR Content 4k)
two questions:
1. should I have calibrated it with HDR on?
2. Should I have expected higher/better gamut coverage and gamut volume?
Maybe I am just looking for problems, but I just want to make sure I didn't do something wrong.
I followed that Hardware unboxed video to a T
