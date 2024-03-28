Color Calibrating a Monitor with i1 Display Pro and Display CAL Profiler

I recently calibrated my monitor ( KTC M32P10) and I got the following results.

1711587772696.png


I followed the Hardware Unboxed Video

I calibrated it with HDR off.

With SDR, the display looks washed out, but with HDR on it looks MAGNIFICIENT (Youtube HDR Content 4k)

two questions:

1. should I have calibrated it with HDR on?

2. Should I have expected higher/better gamut coverage and gamut volume?


Maybe I am just looking for problems, but I just want to make sure I didn't do something wrong.


I followed that Hardware unboxed video to a T
 
going back into SDR mode, this monitor LOOKS TERRIBLE !!!

Blacks look grey, idk how else to describe it, but EVERYTHING looks washed out.

did I do something wrong ??
 
There's absolutely no way in the world these numbers are correct, everything looks half of what it should be.
 
Glad you were able to get it calibrated! I have been looking at this monitor as well, and was concerned with the poor display quality you posted about. I'm a bit confused though, you said HDR was off when you did your original calibration. Did you mean it was turned off on the display, but still enabled within Windows? Just want to make sure I avoid making the same mistake if I get this display! Also, what are your thoughts on the anti-glare coating on the panel? Is it very noticeable? Thanks in advance for any clarification!
 
Yep exactly, during my original calibration, I got those terrible numbers because HDR was still enabled in windows, but it was turned off on the Monitor OSD.

Trust me,, you will be able to notice if windows HDR is still on. EVERYTHING will look washed out.

I honestly have no thoughts, on the anti-glare. Had you never told me, I would have never known, there was such a thing.

This display is ABSOLUTELY gorgeous on HDR content.

I am coming from a 34" 3440x1440 monitor alongside a 32" 2560x1440

this is an UPGRADE. Not only getting into 4k but also getting true HDR. 100% worth it !!!!
No complaints on my end.
 
Thanks for all the info! I'm currently running 2560 x 1440 on a 27" too but just got a 4090 and am looking forward to 4K as well! Just trying to decide whether to go Mini-LED or OLED, and so far am leaning towards to Mini-LED with the burn in issues with current gen OLEDS.
 
The possibility of Burn in was the reason i went with Mini-Led as well.

I am also blessed enough to have a 77" LG CX right behind me, so i kind of have the best of both worlds.

OLED for the Major Media Consumption (Movies/ Story Video Games)

Mini for the smaller consumption media (youtube, shoot games)

I have a 3080, and it struggles with a 77" OLED, this is obvious.

You got a 4090 !! I am jealous !!

You can't go wrong with either decision !! with you coming from a 2560 x 1440 on a 27". Man you will be blown away by a 4K HDR Monitor !!
 
Only calibrate using SDR and for SDR. For now HDR calibration with colorimeters do not really work from what I know, not with the free software we have available anyway, and definetly not color mapped ICC profiles. I do not know what is the situation with monitors but in TV's the built in Cinema/Movie/Filmmaker HDR modes are usually very accurate so there is no real need to calibrate anyway.
 
Roger that,

Thanks for the info !!
 
