Thoughts on the KTC M32P10

G

Grierts

n00b
Joined
Mar 22, 2024
Messages
1
I recently bought this monitor third party for $644.

I was debating between the KTC and the Innocn 32m2v.

Does anyone have either of those monitors? What has your experience been like.
What is this subs opinion on them?

I currently have a dual monitor setup consisting of:

Acer ET322QU
&
Lenovo G34w-10

I really wanted to upgrade to 4K and I REALLY wanted to have true HDR. Use will be media consumption and light gaming.

I do not want OLED. (Possibility of Burn-in Scares me, regardless of how far the tech has come)

I plan on pairing it with a SCEPTRE U325W-UPT

My current setup is a Nvidia 3080 & a AMD Ryzen 9 3900x (12-core processor.)

(I understand I took a chance buying a monitor on Ebay, please don't berate me)
 
As an eBay Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top