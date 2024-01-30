Prince Valiant
This can be deleted or closed now.
Thanks for the suggestion. The only problem I have with it is the board. This thread also hardly inspires confidence in that particular MB.Have you looked at the bundle microcenter has going right now? Not exact, but pretty close to what you're looking for.
The Reddit BuildAPCSales mods have banned Woot keys from being advertised there due to people getting bad keys, so I'd avoid buying one from there.Keep an eye on Woot. They have 10 and 11 and office keys for pretty cheap. I have bought a few. It kinda feels nice usinglegitimate stuff.
As far as keys go, I've bought many keys from Kinguin (Windows, antivirus subscriptions, Steam game keys, etc.) and I've yet to have any of them fail to work.The Reddit BuildAPCSales mods have banned Woot keys from being advertised there due to people getting bad keys, so I'd avoid buying one from there.
Why is paying for things wrong? This isn't the cool flex that you think it is.There's tons of search results about this same topic all over the forum. You can buy them (stupid) from some site where they're just using activation software to generate the keys or do it yourself. Google, "Massgrave" and the first result that comes up is how to activate Windows and Office for free. It takes all of ten seconds to activate both. If you're paying for Windows and / or Office keys for non-enterprise use you're doing something wrong.
That's not what I said, my comment was specifically in reference to Windows and Office keys. If you're paying a keygen site to do the same thing you could do for free in less time, you don't know what you're doing. Those sites aren't offering a service, they're just using existing software to automate key generation, and spit it out to unknowing customers who think they're buying a, "Legit" key. That's more akin to taking advantage of people. The same thing is kind of happening here again. OP instead of searching the forum and seeing the same conversation having happened in various threads just posted a WTB thread. People come and offer places to buy the key without offering advice that would benefit OP financially. Going forward they and others who read the thread would have knowledge on how to resolve this issue themselves. Lets all do better in helping people acquire knowledge (the entire purpose of community forums) instead of pointing them towards businesses that are just going to rip them off.Why is paying for things wrong?
You're directing people to use massgrave instead of paying. If you're trying to take a moral stance, this isn't the way.That's not what I said, my comment was specifically in reference to Windows and Office keys. If you're paying a keygen site to do the same thing you could do for free in less time, you don't know what you're doing. Those sites aren't offering a service, they're just using existing software to automate key generation, and spit it out to unknowing customers who think they're buying a, "Legit" key. That's more akin to taking advantage of people. The same thing is kind of happening here again. OP instead of searching the forum and seeing the same conversation having happened in various threads just posted a WTB thread. People come and offer places to buy the key without offering advice that would benefit OP financially. Going forward they and others who read the thread would have knowledge on how to resolve this issue themselves. Lets all do better in helping people acquire knowledge (the entire purpose of community forums) instead of pointing them towards businesses that are just going to rip them off.
Your reading comprehension is pretty poor. I'm clearly not talking about morality, rather simply talking about helping one another with regards to computers. In both of your responses you're taking my comments that were made in a specific context and trying to turn it into some broad philosophical topic. In this context to Windows activation, how does telling someone to buy something from a site that is ripping them off helpful? How in this context is offering someone advice to resolve their issue in less time without spending money a bad alternative? If you'd like to bring morality into this specific issue (not as an overall topic), what's the difference between using Massgrave and buying a key from a website that uses keygens, possibly the exact same software to sell them to customers? Hint, the answer in ignorance whether that be willful or deliberate, that's up to each individual. If the end user is indeed willfully ignorant of the fact that these sites are ripping people off and that alternatives exist, perhaps we can let them know.You're directing people to use massgrave instead of paying. If you're trying to take a moral stance, this isn't the way.
The alternative would be telling them to buy directly from Microsoft to avoid issues, not telling them to use massgrave.Your reading comprehension is pretty poor. I'm clearly not talking about morality, rather simply talking about helping one another with regards to computers. In both of your responses you're taking my comments that were made in a specific context and trying to turn it into some broad philosophical topic. In this context to Windows activation, how does telling someone to buy something from a site that is ripping them off helpful? How in this context is offering someone advice to resolve their issue in less time without spending money a bad alternative? If you'd like to bring morality into this specific issue (not as an overall topic), what's the difference between using Massgrave and buying a key from a website that uses keygens, possibly the exact same software to sell them to customers? Hint, the answer in ignorance whether that be willful or deliberate, that's up to each individual. If the end user is indeed willfully ignorant of the fact that these sites are ripping people off and that alternatives exist, perhaps we can let them know.
Based on the wording of the opening post, it would appear that the poster is not looking to buy directly from MS, but instead, looking for alternatives as forum members or key sites are both referenced, but MS isn't.The alternative would be telling them to buy directly from Microsoft to avoid issues, not telling them to use massgrave.
I've gotten things sorted now, thanks everyone.
Yes, I realize that.Based on the wording of the opening post, it would appear that the poster is not looking to buy directly from MS, but instead, looking for alternatives as forum members or key sites are both referenced, but MS isn't.