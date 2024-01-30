Shoganai said: You're directing people to use massgrave instead of paying. If you're trying to take a moral stance, this isn't the way. Click to expand...

Your reading comprehension is pretty poor. I'm clearly not talking about morality, rather simply talking about helping one another with regards to computers. In both of your responses you're taking my comments that were made in a specific context and trying to turn it into some broad philosophical topic. In this context to Windows activation, how does telling someone to buy something from a site that is ripping them off helpful? How in this context is offering someone advice to resolve their issue in less time without spending money a bad alternative? If you'd like to bring morality into this specific issue (not as an overall topic), what's the difference between using Massgrave and buying a key from a website that uses keygens, possibly the exact same software to sell them to customers? Hint, the answer in ignorance whether that be willful or deliberate, that's up to each individual. If the end user is indeed willfully ignorant of the fact that these sites are ripping people off and that alternatives exist, perhaps we can let them know.