7800x3d build failure - *now working

tangoseal said: Well got back from a 3 hour drive to Atlanta, mostly for family visit. Picked up an 7800x3d and Gigabyte ax v2 b650 and gskill 6000. The combo deal at Microcenter.



Got the build installed tonight. Fully water cooled too sigh.. loop all filled and running great.



Well the stupid shit boot loops over and over to bios. Flashed the latest f3 bios. Same shit.



Just sharing a total Gigabye failure. Gonna return the whole fucking kit tomorrow thru mail and just use my laptop. All it took was one single bad thing and I'm like F it. Screw Gigabyte and AMD with thier shit. I've built at least 2000 systems since the 90s. What a waste of time.



Vent thread really. Now I gotta drain everything and clean it and package it for shipping.



I had a similar issue and found at the time (last summer) the BIOS I was using had some issue with my ram. I rolled back the bios to the slightly older version and was fine. I waited until the newer revision came out, installed it and it woked fine. So it was just the bios at the time for me that was the issue. I just rolled back and waited to updated until something much newer came out (if an update was even needed).I would slap on a air cooler if you have a spare, go with one stick of ram, do not turn on expo, reset everything to defaults and see what happens.Thats all assuming your cpu is supported with the currently installed version of bios.I've had AM5 hiccups on each system I built since it came out. But once they are up and running mine have been rock solid.