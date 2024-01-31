7800x3d build failure - *now working

tangoseal

Well got back from a 3 hour drive to Atlanta, mostly for family visit. Picked up an 7800x3d and Gigabyte ax v2 b650 and gskill 6000. The combo deal at Microcenter.

Got the build installed tonight. Fully water cooled too sigh.. loop all filled and running great.

Well the stupid shit boot loops over and over to bios. Flashed the latest f3 bios. Same shit.

Just sharing a total Gigabye failure. Gonna return the whole fucking kit tomorrow thru mail and just use my laptop. All it took was one single bad thing and I'm like F it. Screw Gigabyte and AMD with thier shit. I've built at least 2000 systems since the 90s. What a waste of time.

Vent thread really. Now I gotta drain everything and clean it and package it for shipping.

Any last minute ideas if you had this issue.
 
Drop an Air cooler on there quick to verify its not your Water cooler fit-up? That's what I would do. 1 stick of memory at a time to verify each stick? Power supply size?
 
Did you do a clear CMOS? I have a GIgabyte AMD board and the BIOS is incredibly stupid and has required me to literally do more clear CMOS actions than I've done my whole life. Like it doesn't even reset settings when flashing the BIOS, so no chance of booting after an update if you don't manually do a clear CMOS too.

F3 sounds like an old BIOS though, the last for that board is like F21?
 
What are temps and voltages looking like in the BIOS? Also, AFAIK it’s always been recommended to clear the BIOS/load defaults after an update.
 
That Gskill kit is 99.99% the culprit. EVERYONE has problems with it, why do you think they give it away for free?

Also, yes F21 is the latest BIOS so you might be on the wrong page if you're seeing F3.
 
gtrguy said:
What are temps and voltages looking like in the BIOS? Also, AFAIK it’s always been recommended to clear the BIOS/load defaults after an update.
Well I come from Intel and that was always automatic so for me it's totally bizarre.

i.e. on Intel I may have done a clear CMOS after a bad OC attempt, but if I updated the BIOS it always automatically reset the settings during the process. The first build where I tried overclocking was around 2006-7? quite a number of builds until last year where I moved to AMD.
 
I've read maybe it's time?
kalston said:
Did you do a clear CMOS? I have a GIgabyte AMD board and the BIOS is incredibly stupid and has required me to literally do more clear CMOS actions than I've done my whole life. Like it doesn't even reset settings when flashing the BIOS, so no chance of booting after an update if you don't manually do a clear CMOS too.

F3 sounds like an old BIOS though, the last for that board is like F21?
This is a v2 board. Latest bios is like Jan of this year 24.

I've cleared cmos 10x using the jumper pins.

I wonder if it had to do with tpm type settings. It's like it gets to a boot to windows 10 pro USB I have then just resets.
 
Furious_Styles said:
This is why you always build it outside the case just to see if it works before going through all that BS. OP made the classic mistake, even after building 2k+ computers.
Yes I absolutely did. The last like 10.builds were flawless. I got lazy in my pride. It bit me in the ass.

The 2k is not a joke. I used to build PCs for clients as a main job for a few years. I broke all the traditional rules this one time and BAM I got got.
 
LigTasm said:
That Gskill kit is 99.99% the culprit. EVERYONE has problems with it, why do you think they give it away for free?

Also, yes F21 is the latest BIOS so you might be on the wrong page if you're seeing F3.
Is a b650 gaming ax v2 nor plain ax. They were out of the combo boards so they gave me a slightly newer model

It will let me go to bios and do whatever I want. I'm gonna refresh the cmos again and get an actual old school jumper I have and Jump those damn pins lol.

Also the gskill kit I have is the only ddr5 I have. I have hundreds of gigs worth of ddr4 sigh... I can always order cheap ddr5 to see if that is the issue. Like an 8g stick of really slow shit. See if that boots past where I'm getting.

The cpu was at 22c in bios. So cooling works fine.

I'll just order some cheap shit like this
1000005183.jpg
 
tangoseal said:
Well got back from a 3 hour drive to Atlanta, mostly for family visit. Picked up an 7800x3d and Gigabyte ax v2 b650 and gskill 6000. The combo deal at Microcenter.

Got the build installed tonight. Fully water cooled too sigh.. loop all filled and running great.

Well the stupid shit boot loops over and over to bios. Flashed the latest f3 bios. Same shit.

Just sharing a total Gigabye failure. Gonna return the whole fucking kit tomorrow thru mail and just use my laptop. All it took was one single bad thing and I'm like F it. Screw Gigabyte and AMD with thier shit. I've built at least 2000 systems since the 90s. What a waste of time.

Vent thread really. Now I gotta drain everything and clean it and package it for shipping.

Any last minute ideas if you had this issue.
I had a similar issue and found at the time (last summer) the BIOS I was using had some issue with my ram. I rolled back the bios to the slightly older version and was fine. I waited until the newer revision came out, installed it and it woked fine. So it was just the bios at the time for me that was the issue. I just rolled back and waited to updated until something much newer came out (if an update was even needed).

I would slap on a air cooler if you have a spare, go with one stick of ram, do not turn on expo, reset everything to defaults and see what happens.

Thats all assuming your cpu is supported with the currently installed version of bios.

I've had AM5 hiccups on each system I built since it came out. But once they are up and running mine have been rock solid.
 
1000005184.jpg


System will post fine. 1 stick installed for now. I used an old school jumper pin. I have a fee laying around. Maybe these boards are hard to cmos reset. Maybe that's my issue
I'll report back if I get further.
 
tangoseal said:
Yes I absolutely did. The last like 10.builds were flawless. I got lazy in my pride. It bit me in the ass.

The 2k is not a joke. I used to build PCs for clients as a main job for a few years. I broke all the traditional rules this one time and BAM I got got.
Ive probably built at least 500 systems in 25 years, and yea if you stray from what you know is good practice, sometimes you get bit.
 
Dreamerbydesign said:
Also do you have another bootable USB ? Try using a fresh one with a new install on it. I've had issues in the past with "known working" usb drives that you know, suddenly werent working anymore correctly for whatever reason.
It's working. Had to reflash bios again and use an actual 1990s jumper pin to reset bios. Nothing was resetting it. Damn these frigging Gigabyte boards. Well this is still one stick of ram. I hope 2 work.

1000005185.jpg
 
And it continues to fail. Im.down to one stick doing yet another reflash.

I got windows to fully install and BAM just goes back into reboot loop over and over even on one stick. Thus gskill is trash or something else is.
 
tangoseal said:
And it continues to fail. Im.down to one stick doing yet another reflash.

I got windows to fully install and BAM just goes back into reboot loop over and over even on one stick. Thus gskill is trash or something else is.
I realize. you do not have known working ddr5 to swap, so if you really felt enthused you could boot memtest86 on a usb and test the ram.

OR you could easily make a bootable iso of your favorite linux distro. Super easy, and its a quick way to test if its an issue with your system or the software. If it boots up on a linux live usb iso, and is stable, you may have another issue.

And just for the sake of it I would be reinstalling the windows installation media on the USB, or even another usb if you have a spare. Just some ideas.

You can also run memory tests from linux, off a live boot usb stick.

And one more idea, you can always flashback to a older bios version and see what happens. You might be surprised.
 
tangoseal said:
And it continues to fail. Im.down to one stick doing yet another reflash.

I got windows to fully install and BAM just goes back into reboot loop over and over even on one stick. Thus gskill is trash or something else is.
Not sure where they are, but make sure MCR and power down are enabled for the ram. Can you post a shot of your voltages? Specifically VDDP and VSOC.
 
LigTasm said:
Not sure where they are, but make sure MCR and power down are enabled for the ram. Can you post a shot of your voltages? Specifically VDDP and VSOC.
I just flashed down a version. Reset the bios. The voltages don't even read 90% of the time. I'm starting to think this board is crap. I get this b.s. those readings are not real. It's so weird. I've never seen such a shit board in my life. When the bios resets successfully its normal voltages. I'm using a corsair ax1200i. No cheap psu.

1000005186.jpg

I'm seeing now that it takes an absolute huge amount of time to reset bios on this thing like minutes.
 
tangoseal said:
I just flashed down a version. Reset the bios. The voltages don't even read 90% of the time. I'm starting to think this board is crap. I get this b.s. those readings are not real. It's so weird. I've never seen such a shit board in my life. When the bios resets successfully its normal voltages. I'm using a corsair ax1200i. No cheap psu.


I'm seeing now that it takes an absolute huge amount of time to reset bios on this thing like minutes.
Man you got -1C temps and 18V on your 12V rail, something is big wrong with that board. That sucks, I used the original Gaming X AX and it didn't have any issue except USB dropouts they fixed later.
 
Might be a bad board after all. If you cannot boot a USB Linux live distro with the newest bios flashed, I'd be returning the board for sure.
 
After tumultuous attempts I got this to work on 1 stick of ram. Got a mem test usb built also. Sigh.. let's see if it can reboot.
1000005187.jpg

1000005188.jpg


Gen 4 ssds are fast af though haha
1000005189.jpg
 
Yeah that sounds like a bad board to me. Ran into that same exact problem with my recent build. One stick would work but 2 would not. Swapped out the board for another exact same one and the problem was gone.
 
AthlonXP said:
Yeah that sounds like a bad board to me. Ran into that same exact problem with my recent build. One stick would work but 2 would not. Swapped out the board for another exact same one and the problem was gone.
Just rebooted from windows 10 working fine...

Endless reboot cycle again.

I'm done. Board is fucked. Gonna ship it to Microcenter. Have them send me another.
 
did you not test it first before going full water?
have you tried bumping the ram voltage? is it on the qvl list?
 
Sorry to hear about your bad luck. I hope you get that replacement stuff soon. I had my own bad luck not so long ago too.
 
Doozer said:
Sorry to hear about your bad luck. I hope you get that replacement stuff soon. I had my own bad luck not so long ago too.
It's all good. Worst part is 500 mi round trip to get it replaced. Microcenter doesn't ship. I'm trying to get a manager to help a brother out ffs. I might just return it all. I have a Legion 3070ti laptop that works just fine and dandy.

I'll take my pure sine wave inverter and build the parts air cooled in the back of my car before leaving to ensure they work this time. If I decide to give it another go.
 
tangoseal said:
It's all good. Worst part is 500 mi round trip to get it replaced. Microcenter doesn't ship. I'm trying to get a manager to help a brother out ffs. I might just return it all. I have a Legion 3070ti laptop that works just fine and dandy.

I'll take my pure sine wave inverter and build the parts air cooled in the back of my car before leaving to ensure they work this time. If I decide to give it another go.
Microcenter has a testing service. I drove long trips to go there also. I paid $20 or so last time to have them test the cpu ram and mobo I purchased. Worth the headache when I had a 4 hour round trip. It was actually cheaper than return shipping. I guess I havent checked this real recently, but its been something theyve offered for years. They will also flash the bios if needed for the cpu.
 
I was planning on getting this bundle in a few days. Not great to hear so many issues, mostly with ram. Hoping they let me swap it out for something on the motherboards QVL list. Thanks Dreamerbydesign for pointing out their test fee. Maybe I pay them to test out the kit if I can't swap it. 2 hours one way is not something I really want to do often. Maybe I get the cheaper 12700k bundle to avoid the headaches.
 
Ryankirsch13 said:
I was planning on getting this bundle in a few days. Not great to hear so many issues, mostly with ram. Hoping they let me swap it out for something on the motherboards QVL list. Thanks Dreamerbydesign for pointing out their test fee. Maybe I pay them to test out the kit if I can't swap it. 2 hours one way is not something I really want to do often. Maybe I get the cheaper 12700k bundle to avoid the headaches.
Yeah thats about the drive I have to MC too, but luckily my car has a regular outlet in it so I can test in the parking lot like a psychopath.
 
LigTasm said:
Yeah thats about the drive I have to MC too, but luckily my car has a regular outlet in it so I can test in the parking lot like a psychopath.
I have a 300w pure sinewave Inverter. I'm gonna build the system using just cpu igp, no gpu. Install windows 10, reboot it. See if it's stable and that will be good for me. I have a Volkswagen Sportwagen TDI Diesel so.lots of trunk space for psychopath building. I'll make the 281 frigging miles there trip tomorrow.
 
So what I'm hearing is Micro Center really fucking needs to expand out more. Long ago I too had to make a long drive to get to one. Now it's a 15-20min drive. And there are multiple in my state. I think the next closest one is 45min away. Kinda shitty they don't ship. It just plain sucks that Micro Center isn't more accessible to more people.
 
Waiting on a phone call from management at my "local" microcenter. Talked to customer service and they are trying to get the store to call me so I can ask about swapping the ram and paying the difference. Still deciding if I risk the ram compatibility and just get the 7800x3d like I want, or if i get the 12700k combo that i originally wanted because its a great price. The flare x5 ram kit they bundle with the gigabyte b650 x ax v2 is not on the boards supported memory list, and it seems like a big 50/50 as to whether the kit you receive wants to play nice or not.
 
Ryankirsch13 said:
Waiting on a phone call from management at my "local" microcenter. Talked to customer service and they are trying to get the store to call me so I can ask about swapping the ram and paying the difference. Still deciding if I risk the ram compatibility and just get the 7800x3d like I want, or if i get the 12700k combo that i originally wanted because its a great price. The flare x5 ram kit they bundle with the gigabyte b650 x ax v2 is not on the boards supported memory list, and it seems like a big 50/50 as to whether the kit you receive wants to play nice or not.
I compared the 12700KF I had to my Ryzen 7600 and it got shit on. I was using DDR4 4266 on it instead of DDR5 but most Alder Lake can't run DDR5 fast enough to outpace good DDR4 anyways. VS a 7800X3D its no comparison.
 
Ryankirsch13 said:
Waiting on a phone call from management at my "local" microcenter. Talked to customer service and they are trying to get the store to call me so I can ask about swapping the ram and paying the difference. Still deciding if I risk the ram compatibility and just get the 7800x3d like I want, or if i get the 12700k combo that i originally wanted because its a great price. The flare x5 ram kit they bundle with the gigabyte b650 x ax v2 is not on the boards supported memory list, and it seems like a big 50/50 as to whether the kit you receive wants to play nice or not.
You have a lot of faith in the qvl list for ram. There have been times when it mattered in the past, but right now not so much. The real kicker is, even if you buy something on the limited qvl, it’s not guaranteed to work. It just means the manufacturer tested it.

If you go out of your way to buy ram on the qvl and it still doesn’t work, the manufacturer doesn’t care. Makes no difference to them. Qvl’s aren’t generally updated especially as time goes on.

I understand it’s a “peace of mind” thing for some people. Can’t say I blame them. It’s not a requirement tho
 
