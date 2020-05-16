I wouldn’t call a Define C optimized for airflow.

I’ve been using one since launch.

Currently it’s got 3x noctua 120mm fans up front bc gpus will starve for air.

Last year I was running cpu and 1080ti on aios in a chimney setup, top exhaust, front off.



Cullinan is good for air cooled gpus, p300a is sitting next to my desk waiting to get built out, h5x0 is fine if you aren’t pushing max clocks + added a top exhaust.



p300a you can shipped bnib right now, I’d buy a pair of decent 140mm fans up front.