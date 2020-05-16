Closed

I don't care about RBG, I want cable management and air flow in a mid or full size case.
I was actually looking at this........ https://www.newegg.com/bgears-b-draco5907-black/p/1W8-010K-00005?Item=1W8-010K-00005
Under $75.00 shipped. I am going to build a new Ryzen set up if I can ever find a MB in stock. I don't care about pretty pictures, or lights, or bragging rights, just going to put the guts in and run it.
Anyone got one of these?
I wouldn’t call a Define C optimized for airflow.
I’ve been using one since launch.
Currently it’s got 3x noctua 120mm fans up front bc gpus will starve for air.
Last year I was running cpu and 1080ti on aios in a chimney setup, top exhaust, front off.

Cullinan is good for air cooled gpus, p300a is sitting next to my desk waiting to get built out, h5x0 is fine if you aren’t pushing max clocks + added a top exhaust.

p300a you can shipped bnib right now, I’d buy a pair of decent 140mm fans up front.
 
I'd get the haf 912, stuff it with fans, and call it a day.
Cooling cpus isn't a problem.
Turning the lower chamber of a case into a hot box with a decent power gpu as it's own airflow barrier and watching games thermal shutdown your build sucks.
 
