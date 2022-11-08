clicking noises from my Netgear GS608 switch

If a switch makes clicking noises, is this normal or a sign of impending failure:?



I have used this Netgear switch on and off from many years now. No issues, but I do plan to upgrade "soon" to a 2.5Gb switch. Normally this switch is on the floor near my desk but right now it's on my desk just to the right of a speaker. I'm in the middle of reorganizing all my many under the desk cables (28 in all), so it's possible that there is some crosstalk going on right now



When the PC is on, I can clearly hear a rapid clicking from both speakers. Even when the PC is off, I can still hear a clicking from just the switch, which is still active.



Weird, no?