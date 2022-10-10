CL16 or CL 18?

Hi, I have 4x8GB setup for my RAM. This is with the 5800x/Auros B550 Elite.



I did the regular OC and it's at 16-18-18-18-38 @ 3200. I did another OC and it was working at 18-22-22-22-42 @ 3800. 1.4 Volts for both.



Should I go with the CL 16 Timings? Not sure if more heat is being produced with it at 1800. I read that they're pretty close, but which one would you guys go with?



Also, in BIOS I see 16-16-16-39 for CHA and CHB (this is right next to where you can put the RAM timings). I'm not sure what that is about. I think 16-16-16-39 @ 3600 would be the choice, but I am not sure if it can do those timings at 3600.



Thanks