Civilization VI Announced

Not a ton of information yet. What they've said so far is that cities will take up more space as they expand. They won't simply be a single tile anymore. Where you place them is more important as well.

Cities will have districts where specific buildings live. Like a campus district will have science buildings. You can't build buildings until you have the proper district for it.

Location also matters for research. Putting a city near water could give you a bonus to water based techs.

The AI for leaders change over the course of the game, depending on how you interact with them.

You can also combine units again. It doesn't sound like you can make stacks of death, but you could combine a Settler and a Warrior. for example.

The game retains the hex base of Civ V

It's using a new engine.

The lead designer of the game was lead designer on Civ V's expansions.

There is more stuff in the video. The video's creator, Quill18, does a good job of going over the press release. If someone finds a site that lists out all the announced changes, let me know.
 
I see they've 'borrowed' some ideas from endless legend

I think endless legend is probably the best civ 'clone' thats out there...we'll see if civ6 can step it up

people complaining about cartoony graphics and saying it looks like its getting set up for mobile devices

I do like the hybrid stack of doom model
 
Mobile devices and Civ?

I hope not. While the interface shouldn't be a problem, simplification is what scares me.

If they dumbify the game, there will be a lot of disappointed fans. In fact, probably the entire fanbase.
 
I would be satisfied with an updated Civ.V engine with DX12/Vulkan honestly, just so it never slows down, something similar to Civ. BE on Mantle, so smooth at endgame.

Although the Civ. BE game engine was Excellent, the game itself was meh... So I'm cautiously optimistic on Civ. VI.
 
was meh about both Civ V and Endless Legends, might be the first Civ game I skip
 
krogen said:
Mobile devices and Civ?

I hope not. While the interface shouldn't be a problem, simplification is what scares me.

If they dumbify the game, there will be a lot of disappointed fans. In fact, probably the entire fanbase.
There is no indication of this. The Rock Paper Shotgun article even adds that the current things in Civ V will be present in the initial VI release. They need to release a zoomed out map view.
 
Well the prices sealed the deal for me at $79.99 & $104.99 CAD for the deluxe version.

So even at 25% or 30% off from GMG and such, that is just a no for me for any game, let alone a 6th remake/reskin of a game. Will possibly look at again in a few years for the complete edition in the bargin bin.
 
krogen said:
Mobile devices and Civ?

I hope not. While the interface shouldn't be a problem, simplification is what scares me.

If they dumbify the game, there will be a lot of disappointed fans. In fact, probably the entire fanbase.
This is Firaxis. They brought a feature-complete port of XCOM: Enemy Within to iOS. If there's anyone I trust to bring a game to mobile without compromising the game's integrity, it's Firaxis.

That said, mainline Civ titles have always been too CPU intensive for mobile devices. I'm not expecting that to change here, but would be thrilled if I could play the same Civ on my iPad as on PC, as long as it's a good one.
 
An iPad version would be more interesting IMO. As Civ. BE running on Mantle showed us, most of the CPU used in Civ. V is just wasted usage anyways because of DX11. So if the much lower CPU usage on Civ. BE is transferred over to Civ. VI then I can see an iPad version using Metal being very feasible, and one can hope, less expensive.
 
Yakk said:
Well the prices sealed the deal for me at $79.99 & $104.99 CAD for the deluxe version.

So even at 25% or 30% off from GMG and such, that is just a no for me for any game, let alone a 6th remake/reskin of a game. Will possibly look at again in a few years for the complete edition in the bargin bin.
That price is crazy. Though couldn't you just have someone you know in the US buy it for you for much cheaper? Also, it's a sequel. None of the games are remakes or reskins. This is only the sixth main game in 25 years that's not a lot of games over the years.

Yakk said:
An iPad version would be more interesting IMO. As Civ. BE running on Mantle showed us, most of the CPU used in Civ. V is just wasted usage anyways because of DX11. So if the much lower CPU usage on Civ. BE is transferred over to Civ. VI then I can see an iPad version using Metal being very feasible, and one can hope, less expensive.
It might work on a tablet. They'd still probably have to make some changes to it, but I could see it working. What I'd like to see is a new multiplatform Civ: Rev. I know there was a sequel on mobile and the Vita, but I'd like to see one that hits consoles as well.
 
Derangel said:
What I'd like to see is a new multiplatform Civ: Rev. I know there was a sequel on mobile and the Vita, but I'd like to see one that hits consoles as well.
Really? I hope Revolutions stays dead. I'd rather have them strive to get the full Civ experience on consoles and tablets rather than watering it down again. Revolutions only existed because the Civ 4 engine wasn't cut out for consoles and mobile. A Civ 6 designed for multi-platform from the ground up should render the diluted ports of the game obsolete.
 
I have played V and BE on an SP3 and touch is cool. Still prefer a mouse/kybd or my Steam Controller.
 
CEpeep said:
Really? I hope Revolutions stays dead. I'd rather have them strive to get the full Civ experience on consoles and tablets rather than watering it down again. Revolutions only existed because the Civ 4 engine wasn't cut out for consoles and mobile. A Civ 6 designed for multi-platform from the ground up should render the diluted ports of the game obsolete.
I don't really think a full Civ would work on a console, at least not without needing to massively change the UI and adding even more menus to everything. A controlling is just too limiting. On a tablet, sure. If it's done right I can see that working. Obviously they'd still have to tweak the UI a bit, make the buttons bigger and maybe make use of press and hold menus, but it could work.
 
Derangel said:
I don't really think a full Civ would work on a console, at least not without needing to massively change the UI and adding even more menus to everything. A controlling is just too limiting. On a tablet, sure. If it's done right I can see that working. Obviously they'd still have to tweak the UI a bit, make the buttons bigger and maybe make use of press and hold menus, but it could work.
I play Civ BE just fine with my Steam Controller, and the game isn't even optimized for it. It wouldn't take much to make a slightly different UI for the console versions that is optimized for controllers.
 
Derangel said:
That price is crazy. Though couldn't you just have someone you know in the US buy it for you for much cheaper? Also, it's a sequel. None of the games are remakes or reskins. This is only the sixth main game in 25 years that's not a lot of games over the years.
For pricing... The Canadian dollar is essentially currently destroyed, and will probably get even worst in the next few months with probably hitting 0.60$us, which would put it at a level worst than the decline of the Russian ruble in terms of percentage value lost, not absolute value (thankfully). So the Canadian economy is in shambles.

At this point I'll still say reskin, I played Civ. 1 back in the day, on release day. Now graphics aside, it had a lot of the same features as today except the big changes like hex tiles, and religion. There might be others, but those are the ones that really stand out 25 years later.


Derangel said:
It might work on a tablet. They'd still probably have to make some changes to it, but I could see it working. What I'd like to see is a new multiplatform Civ: Rev. I know there was a sequel on mobile and the Vita, but I'd like to see one that hits consoles as well.
Civ. V already has a touch interface, so I really see an iPad metal version as plausible.
 
Yakk said:
For pricing... The Canadian dollar is essentially currently destroyed, and will probably get even worst in the next few months with probably hitting 0.60$us, which would put it at a level worst than the decline of the Russian ruble in terms of percentage value lost, not absolute value (thankfully). So the Canadian economy is in shambles.
Can't imagine all the tar sands being on fire is helping much...

I mostly agree with the idea of each version of civ essentially being a slightly upgraded "reskin" of the previous one, but it doesn't bother me. However, the initial releases of Civ 4, 5 and BE were all lacking and didn't actually become titles I could enjoy or recommend until at least one expansion had been released. In the case of Civ 4 and 5, they both became phenomenal after a second expansion. I'm a little bit worried that Civ 6 will now eliminate the possibility of BE getting the second expansion that it still needs.
 
CEpeep said:
Can't imagine all the tar sands being on fire is helping much...

I mostly agree with the idea of each version of civ essentially being a slightly upgraded "reskin" of the previous one, but it doesn't bother me. However, the initial releases of Civ 4, 5 and BE were all lacking and didn't actually become titles I could enjoy or recommend until at least one expansion had been released. In the case of Civ 4 and 5, they both became phenomenal after a second expansion. I'm a little bit worried that Civ 6 will now eliminate the possibility of BE getting the second expansion that it still needs.
Apparently BE and Civ. VI are being handled by 2 different teams, but I agree... I'm not holding my breath for another expansion for BE either unfortunately. Short of bridging both games together, yeah I can dream...
 
Yakk said:
Apparently BE and Civ. VI are being handled by 2 different teams, but I agree... I'm not holding my breath for another expansion for BE either unfortunately. Short of bridging both games together, yeah I can dream...
Yeah, I wish BE had gotten more support. It was a flawed game, but there were a lot of interesting ideas and they really could have turned it into a good game. It just needed some work. I think they just decided to walk away from it after the expansion didn't really excite people the way the expansions for Civ 4 or Civ 5 did. It seems like everyone just went back to Civ 5 not long after it came out.
 
I hope they'll make the AI scaling better as well as figure out a balance between the complexity and changing strategy.
AI scaling is a big deal. I'll admit to wanting to be a better player at Civ V than I ever was, but at a certain difficulty, the AI scaling went off a cliff. From manageable step by step, to impossible to defeat without a perfect strategy and execution turn by turn. I used to watch players show how to win on the hardest difficulty, and basically it was all decided in the first 100 turns. Either you got the early game advantages necessary or you'd simply quit and start over (all the resources necessary, city states that you could steal workers from, being able to expand to 3-4 cities before anyone else). I know people want a challenge, but it seems pointless to me to have difficulty levels that are basically impossible to win from except via luck.

The other issue is automation just made poor choices, but some of us can't manage every city option. I like the idea of cities taking more than one hex, but I have to wonder how defense of said cities will run.
 
UnknownSouljer said:
I hope they'll make the AI scaling better as well as figure out a balance between the complexity and changing strategy.
AI scaling is a big deal. I'll admit to wanting to be a better player at Civ V than I ever was, but at a certain difficulty, the AI scaling went off a cliff. From manageable step by step, to impossible to defeat without a perfect strategy and execution turn by turn. I used to watch players show how to win on the hardest difficulty, and basically it was all decided in the first 100 turns. Either you got the early game advantages necessary or you'd simply quit and start over (all the resources necessary, city states that you could steal workers from, being able to expand to 3-4 cities before anyone else). I know people want a challenge, but it seems pointless to me to have difficulty levels that are basically impossible to win from except via luck.

The other issue is automation just made poor choices, but some of us can't manage every city option. I like the idea of cities taking more than one hex, but I have to wonder how defense of said cities will run.
I wonder if, maybe, each district and the main "hub" will have their own HP. It would be kind of interesting if you could go to an enemy's city and blow up say their farming district and starve out the city. Forcing that AI or player to rebuild the district and buildings. If that's possible it could be a really great way to mess with an enemy's ability to fight back. Make strategic strikes on specific districts in each city they own, while taking minimal risk by not going after the main part of the city. Something like using guerrilla tactics. That could actually drastically alter the balance of power. Giving weaker civs more of a chance against stronger ones.
 
Derangel said:
I wonder if, maybe, each district and the main "hub" will have their own HP. It would be kind of interesting if you could go to an enemy's city and blow up say their farming district and starve out the city. Forcing that AI or player to rebuild the district and buildings. If that's possible it could be a really great way to mess with an enemy's ability to fight back. Make strategic strikes on specific districts in each city they own, while taking minimal risk by not going after the main part of the city. Something like using guerrilla tactics. That could actually drastically alter the balance of power. Giving weaker civs more of a chance against stronger ones.
I was thinking the same sort of thing. But that's a double edged sword. I'm sure the AI will be extra annoying about blowing up your tiles. The other thing to consider is how defense will work. Will you be able to station a unit in different tiles to raise defense? Will that allow multiple defense attacks from the city per turn?
 
UnknownSouljer said:
I used to watch players show how to win on the hardest difficulty, and basically it was all decided in the first 100 turns.
That's completely normal in multiplayer and high-difficulty Civ, but it's not all a factor of luck.

If you want to learn to beat Diety in Civ V reliably, play Venice. From there, branch out and take your skills to victory.
 
I played the hell out of Civ 5. Every once and a while, i'll re-install it, pump out 20+ hours into a game over the course of a week, and then uninstall again. I'm pretty excited to just into this. I wasn't fond of BE.
 
CEpeep said:
That's completely normal in multiplayer and high-difficulty Civ, but it's not all a factor of luck.

If you want to learn to beat Diety in Civ V reliably, play Venice. From there, branch out and take your skills to victory.
I agree that it takes skill to win the game, but all things being equal the players with the proper beginning resources are the most likely to win.
There is a function of being able to play a perfect game, but one of the difficult balancing issues with Civ in general that unlike say an RTS like StarCraft there is variables in terms of resources around you as well as what City States are available and locations for future expansions. Heck being able to find ruins before other people is huge. If you get a few free techs and your opponents don't just because there are none around them that can be game losing at a higher level.
 
Couldn't find a recent thread, so bumping this old one.

Huge fan of Civ, but man-o-man, $80 for a pre-order Deluxe version? Jesus Christ!

Checked out some of the new features and gameplay on Youtube, and looks quite interesting though!
 
With CIV it never seems worth it to buy until the expansion packs come out and they offer an all in one package.
 
I've decided to stop supporting this series because it's just the same game over and over with some slight changes and new graphics style. Not paying $80.00 for that.
 
rezerekted said:
I've decided to stop supporting this series because it's just the same game over and over with some slight changes and new graphics style. Not paying $80.00 for that.
This is the kind of series that if they deviate too far from the formula they wold lose tons of fans.
 
I bought it for $34 from cdkeys. It's not deluxe, but that's fine with me.
 
IV was the most fun for me. I loved hearing the "clink" of a new iron source popping up from a mine next to my city. The unstacking of units in V was both bad and good. On the plus side it eliminated the "super stacks" that combined awesome defense units with great offensive units. However, it also made taking a city by mass numbers impossible. There simply wasn't the space necessary to do it. If you get behind on tech in V, you were doomed.
 
alienate said:
IV was the most fun for me. I loved hearing the "clink" of a new iron source popping up from a mine next to my city. The unstacking of units in V was both bad and good. On the plus side it eliminated the "super stacks" that combined awesome defense units with great offensive units. However, it also made taking a city by mass numbers impossible. There simply wasn't the space necessary to do it. If you get behind on tech in V, you were doomed.
You heard about the new hybrid system in VI? You can stack complimentary units into an army, but of limited quantity. So you still have to be tactical like in V, but without the severe space limitations, and without the opposite extreme of an undefeatable stack of death (that really was stupid where if you had a big enough stack of warriors, you could just waltz up to any city and eventually break them down).
“Two like units will be able to combine into a more powerful corps. There will also be a new class of support units that can be embedded in other units to supplement their power, such as assigning field medics or anti-tank artillery to a squad of infantry, or formally linking up warriors with vulnerable settlers for protection out in the wilderness,” said Beach in an interview with DigitalTrends.

"Limited stacking will also restore the relevance of unit composition that many players missed in V, leading to a generally more robust wargame," he added.
I am getting way more excited for this game. The devs have been releasing things piece by piece about the mechanics. Looks Civ-licious.

City Growth and Combat


Religion



They've also been releasing videos for each individual Civ one at a time showing off special districts and units and abilities etc.

First Looks
 
Civ has always been a CPU intensive game versus a GPU intensive game. They've more or less never made it super graphically intensive, because the size of the maps create big problems if they were to.
It's designed to be able to zoom all the way in for close detailed looks, and very far out to see things overall. Not an easy feat.

Another way of saying it is: it's designed to be graphically wide rather than graphically tall, if that makes sense.
 
Some let's players have been given access to the game. There are videos going up on Youtube and Twitch steams playing a nearly complete game. Only a handful of civs are available to them, but you can get a good impression of the full game from it.
 
BUMP

This game is four days out from release and this thread isn't on the front page. Fuck BF1, the real war is with Ghandi!
 
Anyone even moderately excited for this? I don't think I ever played Civ IV, but I had fun with the vanilla version of Civ V. I stopped playing before all the DLC came out, so it's been a while.
 
I've never played any of these. Looks like I need to use my brain too much; which is a no no while I'm gaming.
 
