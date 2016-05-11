Civilization VI Announced

I hope they'll make the AI scaling better as well as figure out a balance between the complexity and changing strategy.

AI scaling is a big deal. I'll admit to wanting to be a better player at Civ V than I ever was, but at a certain difficulty, the AI scaling went off a cliff. From manageable step by step, to impossible to defeat without a perfect strategy and execution turn by turn. I used to watch players show how to win on the hardest difficulty, and basically it was all decided in the first 100 turns. Either you got the early game advantages necessary or you'd simply quit and start over (all the resources necessary, city states that you could steal workers from, being able to expand to 3-4 cities before anyone else). I know people want a challenge, but it seems pointless to me to have difficulty levels that are basically impossible to win from except via luck.



The other issue is automation just made poor choices, but some of us can't manage every city option. I like the idea of cities taking more than one hex, but I have to wonder how defense of said cities will run.