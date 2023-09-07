Cinebench 2024 Out

https://www.xda-developers.com/cinebench-2024-released/

It not only re-introduced GPU testing, but also compares Apple silicon & other ARM/Snapdragon stuffs. I'm sure other sites have discussion/reviews as well.

It did crash my PC the first time I opened it, then multiple times there after, as I re-ran my OC stability... only to wind up exactly where I started. Weird.

Quick run before my RX7800XT arrives: 4734/1079/116:
Screenshot 2023-09-06 185742.png


