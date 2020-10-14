Chroma Subsampling where it is?

sblantipodi

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 29, 2010
Messages
3,562
Hi all,
I have an Acer Nitro XV273K 4K display HDR400 monitor 144Hz.

At 4K at 120Hz monitor should run at 4:2:2 and suffer of chrome subsampling.
At 4K 60Hz monitor should run at 4:4:4

Why I can't tell the difference with this test image in the two modes?

chroma-444.png

everyone says that this image should look different in 4:2:2 but on my monitor is exactly the same.

is it because on
4K 120Hz HDR windows is using 8bit+frc
while on
4K 60Hz HDR is using 10 bit?
 
