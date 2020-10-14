Chroma Subsampling where it is?

sblantipodi
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Aug 29, 2010
- Messages
- 3,562
Hi all,
I have an Acer Nitro XV273K 4K display HDR400 monitor 144Hz.
At 4K at 120Hz monitor should run at 4:2:2 and suffer of chrome subsampling.
At 4K 60Hz monitor should run at 4:4:4
Why I can't tell the difference with this test image in the two modes?
everyone says that this image should look different in 4:2:2 but on my monitor is exactly the same.
is it because on
4K 120Hz HDR windows is using 8bit+frc
while on
4K 60Hz HDR is using 10 bit?
I have an Acer Nitro XV273K 4K display HDR400 monitor 144Hz.
At 4K at 120Hz monitor should run at 4:2:2 and suffer of chrome subsampling.
At 4K 60Hz monitor should run at 4:4:4
Why I can't tell the difference with this test image in the two modes?
everyone says that this image should look different in 4:2:2 but on my monitor is exactly the same.
is it because on
4K 120Hz HDR windows is using 8bit+frc
while on
4K 60Hz HDR is using 10 bit?