Chroma Subsampling where it is?

Hi all,I have an Acer Nitro XV273K 4K display HDR400 monitor 144Hz.At 4K at 120Hz monitor should run at 4:2:2 and suffer of chrome subsampling.At 4K 60Hz monitor should run at 4:4:4Why I can't tell the difference with this test image in the two modes?everyone says that this image should look different in 4:2:2 but on my monitor is exactly the same.is it because on4K 120Hz HDR windows is using 8bit+frcwhile on4K 60Hz HDR is using 10 bit?