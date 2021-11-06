Chip or not

ChadD said:
Wait did anyone actually believe all that patriotic talk over at Intel ?

It was always about getting big handouts and Gov contracts.
They, like any other American company, would love to work out of their own country. Unfortunately the west has created a worker that over believes there own value.

If patriotic means eating excessive cost and thus creating uncompetitive products, cost wise, that's pretty silly.
 
So the U.S taxpayers 'pony' up and the bulk of the revenue goes into a few well-oiled pockets.
Lovely!...we should be raw by now. We keep getting screwed.
I sure this will get done in some backroom deal at some point.
A politician will get rich and this will happen. It always does.
....and why the heck is TSMC and Samsung demanding these?
Korea and Taiwan will benefit much, much more from operation here than any American city ever will.
Sure!.. they will undoubtedly have to employ some workers but the return from product sales will far surpass the salaries.
That money goes elsewhere to improve those nations...not us.
 
