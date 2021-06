Hi i have a chinese x99 TF with a e5 2690 v3 using 16GB times 4 sticks =64 GB ddr4 ram ok it gives a code 67 try the seller he told me it my be the ram i can not find out what the code°s meaning"s i found 4 lists on the internet and they. Wher all the same. One told me cpu loading. So can some tell me how to fix it Thankyou. For your time in reading this post thanks again