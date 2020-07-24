Chinese developer unveils new 64-core CPU for 8-processor servers

sfsuphysics said: You honestly think backdoors are due to being a communist dictatorship? pfffbt. Backdoors will be there so they can steal anything and everything they can of an intellectual nature. Click to expand...

Are the backdoors specifically due to the fact that China is ruled by an oppressive communist dictatorship? No, they are due to greed. However, it is enabled by the communist dictatorship, and the direct control they exert over companies in China. Most companies are a direct extension of the government, and for the other companies, they either comply, or they go away.