Chiller + Chest Freezer

I finally finished this Thursday Night:5950x - Asus Crosshair X570 Hero3000 Corsair something Ram. I broke my ram somewhere in this project1HP 11500 BTU @78f Penguin ChillerNewAir Convertible Refrigerator / FreezerLil shot of my desk. Second monitor is under the glass.I originally was hoping for 33f / 0.5c coolant 24/7 year round. This is not going to be possible. As the room dewpoint was far above the chiller, as expected, the chiller collected condensation.The condensation froze. It froze at 34f / 1c one night, and 35f / 1.6c another night. Hopefully have to keep testing.Room SensorSensor 1 - Top of ReservoirSensor 2 - Bottom of refrigeratorSensor 3 - laying on motherboard.I wish I put two fans to motherboard headers so I could turn them on and off with the PC. Slight circulation of air gives great results. I had a battery powered fan I tossed in there, which is now out of juice.Here are a peak at some temps after 80 minutes of Cyberpunk. The CPU is set PBO, the GPU I hadn't overclocked yet.