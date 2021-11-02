Chiller + Chest Freezer

sJVgoIX.jpg

I finally finished this Thursday Night:
5950x - Asus Crosshair X570 Hero
3000 Corsair something Ram. I broke my ram somewhere in this project
1HP 11500 BTU @78f Penguin Chiller
NewAir Convertible Refrigerator / Freezer

fy9LyuD.jpg

Lil shot of my desk. Second monitor is under the glass.

wvWndw4.jpg

I originally was hoping for 33f / 0.5c coolant 24/7 year round. This is not going to be possible. As the room dewpoint was far above the chiller, as expected, the chiller collected condensation.

id3yAgN.jpg

The condensation froze. It froze at 34f / 1c one night, and 35f / 1.6c another night. Hopefully have to keep testing.

9FWTTMb.jpg

Room Sensor
Sensor 1 - Top of Reservoir
Sensor 2 - Bottom of refrigerator
Sensor 3 - laying on motherboard.
I wish I put two fans to motherboard headers so I could turn them on and off with the PC. Slight circulation of air gives great results. I had a battery powered fan I tossed in there, which is now out of juice.

9K524Q2.png

Here are a peak at some temps after 80 minutes of Cyberpunk. The CPU is set PBO, the GPU I hadn't overclocked yet.
 
Interesting.

I have often considered using a water chiller in a loop, but never quite gotten around to it.

Have toy noticed any benefits from going that low?

My plan was to just keep it ambient, or maybe slightly subambient, but above the dewpoint.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Interesting.

I have often considered using a water chiller in a loop, but never quite gotten around to it.

Have toy noticed any benefits from going that low?

My plan was to just keep it ambient, or maybe slightly subambient, but above the dewpoint.
My Take is:

Pro's
Everything considerably faster.
It's fun, and benching is fun.
It's consistent temps everyday (with the Refrigerator).
It's addicting, I cannot go back to the way things were.

Cons:
Expensive, not good value.
Loud, but gaming with headphones, it's not really noticeable. (66dba measured at the desk.)
Not Noticeable in most games. Cyberpunk I notice it.
 
Clovis559 said:
My Take is:

Pro's
Everything considerably faster.
It's fun, and benching is fun.
It's consistent temps everyday (with the Refrigerator).
It's addicting, I cannot go back to the way things were.

Cons:
Expensive, not good value.
Loud, but gaming with headphones, it's not really noticeable. (66dba measured at the desk.)
Not Noticeable in most games. Cyberpunk I notice it.
So, to be clear, you have found that you are getting better clocks at near freezing than at ambient?

This would have been a stupid question years ago, but I just don't know how these chips respond to lower temps these days.

Yeah, I'd imagine the noise could be a problem.

In my theoretical build, my plan was to use an aquarium chiller to bring things down to ambient or just below (but above dewpoint) and run insulated tubing to another room out of earshot and only have some airflow fans in the case in the room at very low inaudible RPM's.
 
