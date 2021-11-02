Chiller + Chest Freezer

I finally finished this Thursday Night:
5950x - Asus Crosshair X570 Hero
3000 Corsair something Ram. I broke my ram somewhere in this project
1HP 11500 BTU @78f Penguin Chiller
NewAir Convertible Refrigerator / Freezer
Lil shot of my desk. Second monitor is under the glass.
I originally was hoping for 33f / 0.5c coolant 24/7 year round. This is not going to be possible. As the room dewpoint was far above the chiller, as expected, the chiller collected condensation.
The condensation froze. It froze at 34f / 1c one night, and 35f / 1.6c another night. Hopefully have to keep testing.
Room Sensor
Sensor 1 - Top of Reservoir
Sensor 2 - Bottom of refrigerator
Sensor 3 - laying on motherboard.
I wish I put two fans to motherboard headers so I could turn them on and off with the PC. Slight circulation of air gives great results. I had a battery powered fan I tossed in there, which is now out of juice.
Here are a peak at some temps after 80 minutes of Cyberpunk. The CPU is set PBO, the GPU I hadn't overclocked yet.