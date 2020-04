Chernobylite is a great game already even while its in early access and it has a lot of quality content already. There is still a lot that needs to be completed and a lot of game mechanics and features are only partially implemented but so far its looking great! The game does still have quite a few bugs but the developers are definitely onto fixing them in a timely and logical maner as well as they listen to the community of players to make sure that they do things right. Chernobylite is a great survival horror with plenty of suspense, good writing, quality content and amazing visuals. Clearly lot of effort is going into the development of the game and its got a lot of potential. If you were already considering buying the game I recommend you buy it as long as you understand that it is still in early access and comes with the things you'd expect from a quality early access release.Here is a video of benchmarks comparing the graphics settings in Chernobylite on an RTX 2080 Ti KPE (I recommend a powerful PC to get the most out of how beautiful Chernobylite is):